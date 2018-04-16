Hartford Stage's Lush, Elegant 'Age Of Innocence' Adapted To Be Freshly Relevant

The ballroom dancing. The lush, shadowy settings. The gorgeous costumes. The elegant gestures and postures. The precise patter. The wry humor.

How is it possible that Darko Tresnjak isn’t directing this play?

Hartford Stage’s new adaptation of Edith Wharton’s The Age of Innocence,” by the versatile writer/filmmaker Douglas McGrath (Broadway’s “Beautiful,” Hollywood’s “Emma”), is instead directed by Doug Hughes. It hearkens back to some of the classic dramas Hughes helmed as artistic director of the Long Wharf Theatre in the mid-to-late-‘90s, including “Hedda Gabler,” “The Importance of Being Earnest” and “A Question of Mercy.” It also fits in well with some of the new works Hughes helped shape at Long Wharf, like “Mystery School.”

McGrath’s script fits Hughes’ strengths as an interpreter of plays old or new, formal or freeing. This carefully reworked “Age of Innocence” finds ways to make Wharton’s satire of late 19th-century high society freshly relevant to our own times.

It can get uncomfortable. The world of this play is elitist, chauvinist, petty, entitled, white, male-dominated and misshapenly moralistic. It’s hard to watch these characters struggle in the thrall of customs, traditions and manners that we now find ridiculous. Yes, the play is meant to subtly satirize and mock, but its whole plot turns on stuff like marrying well, being untouched by scandals such as divorce or adultery and knowing how to behave at the opera.

McGrath makes some ingenious tweaks that lessen the egregious sexism. He makes the men in this closed, snooty society more gossipy than the women. He allows some of the characters to appear more cunning, self-aware and empowered than they needed to be in Wharton’s 1920 novel.

Some of these attitudes and self-analyses come from McGrath’s choice of a framing device. “The Age of Innocence” is narrated by a character named “The Old Gentleman,” played by the amiable Broadway star Boyd Gaines. The Old Gentleman, it is quickly revealed, is an elderly version of the young male lead character Newland Archer (played with appropriate mooney-eyed impetuousness by Andrew Veenstra). So the suffocating social milieu is defused by the mature perspective of a man who has survived to tell the tale.

T. Charles Erickson Sierra Boggess and Andrew Veenstra in "The Age of Innocence" at Hartford Stage through May 6. Sierra Boggess and Andrew Veenstra in "The Age of Innocence" at Hartford Stage through May 6. (T. Charles Erickson)

However right Gaines is for this added role, it’s a bold move for McGrath to move the third-person narrative into a single first-person voice. Wharton wrote her novel in an omniscient style that reveals the inner thoughts and confusions of multiple characters. Hers is a more balanced, and more gender-balanced method — a female novelist making sure there’s a female perspective. McGrath’s adaptation makes Newland not only the central character but the dominant voice. It turns the two women he’s closest to — his fiancee May Welland (a demure, smiling Helen Cespedes) and his captivating new acquaintance Countess Ellen Olenska (Sierra Boggess) — into supporting characters who don’t get to have the inner monologues he does.

On the other hand, McGrath has crafted a script that lets Wharton’s story unfurl smoothly, clearly and with great humor. The best jokes are in many cases McGrath’s, not lifted from Wharton. He dramatizes the novel so effectively that the plot twists elicit actual “oohs” and “aahs” from an audience that is primed to pay attention. Hughes and McGrath do not let themselves get slowed down by social decorum. They are making entertaining statements about social mania. They are also sharing an entrancing lyrical love story.

Having a cast of 15 (including an onstage pianist, Yan Li, who plays some inspired between-scenes music composed by Mark Bennett and accompanies Boggess in a soaring rendition of Stephen Foster’s “Beautiful Dreamer”) allows for some gorgeous tableaux, and the sense of bustling, buttoned-down upper-class ensemble that this social drama demands. John Lee Beatty’s scenic design is ornate without being distracting. Linda Cho’s costumes make sure that every character looks good, and that the Countess in particular gets to make a few spectacular entrances. (It’s been a good year for immaculately dressed countesses at Hartford Stage, what with this and “Murder on the Orient Express”).

Cloe Poisson | cpoisson@courant.com Countess Ellen Olenska and Newland Archer are part of the love triangle in "Age of Innocence." Countess Ellen Olenska and Newland Archer are part of the love triangle in "Age of Innocence." (Cloe Poisson | cpoisson@courant.com)

“The Age of Innocence” shares the wealth. Indeed, it is a co-production with New Jersey’s McCarter Theatre, which will use it to kick off its 2018-19 season this fall. It’s the kind of show that will play well just about anywhere, but is particularly well suited to Hartford, which embraced the social whirl of late Reconstruction era, mid-Industrial era America as avidly as did New York or Boston or Philadelphia.

It was a couple of Nook Farm neighbors — Mark Twain and Hartford Courant editor Charles Dudley Warner — who named the period “The Gilded Age” as the title of an 1873 novel they co-wrote. “The Age of Innocence,” for all its horrific outdated manners and more, evokes a time of elaborate grandeur, style and cultural importance in East Coast cities. (“The Age of Innocence” is set just a quarter-century after “Ether Dome,” the well-heeled Hartford-set medical drama by Elizabeth Egloff that Hartford Stage premiered in 2014.)

“The Age of Innocence” — classic, modern, theatrical, historically relevant and resonant — is so firmly in the Hartford Stage wheelhouse that it doesn’t need Tresnjak to direct it.

THE AGE OF INNOCENCE by Douglas McGrath (based on the novel by Edith Wharton), directed by Doug Hughes, runs through May 6 at Hartford Stage, 50 Church St., Hartford. Performances are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m.; with added 2 p.m. matinees on April 18 and 28 and May 5; and a 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening performances on April 22. Tickets are $25 to $90. 860-527-5151 and hartfordstage.org.