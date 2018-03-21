Hartt Grads Come Home For 'Wizard Of Oz' Tour At The Bushnell

‘I can understand why I’m mad at Dorothy. She dropped a house on my sister and stole my shoes!”

The Wicked Witch of the West isn’t all green skin and pointy hat. Emily Perzan, who plays the role in a national tour of “The Wizard of Oz” coming to The Bushnell April 6 to 8 (and then to the Garde Arts Center in New London on May 3), has endless insights into the character, which she shared during a phone interview from a Raleigh, N.C., tour stop last week.

Does Perzan see the dog-hating Miss Gulch as a separate character from the witch?: “Miss Gulch is more repressed. She expresses her anger differently.”

The actress has also found ways to make the role her own.

“I found my own voice. I already had my own cackle.” She also strives to strike a balance between funny and scary in a version of “The Wizard of Oz” in which the Witch spouts more comic one-liners than she does in the movie that this live stage version is directly based on.

Perzan grew up in Kensington and studied musical theater at the University of Hartford’s Hartt School about a decade ago. After graduating, she moved to Texas.

“Austin is where my stuff is,” she says, “but Connecticut will always be my home.” Before touring in “The Wizard of Oz,” she’d been in regional theater productions of a lot of other fantasy-filled shows, like “Young Frankenstein” and “Spamalot.” She’s also played Velma in “Chicago” and Maureen in “Rent.” She hopes to up her green quotient sometime with another dream role: Elphaba in “Wicked.”

Beyond having singing and dancing talents, Perzan is fluent in ASL and has been active in theater for the deaf.

Prather Touring Troyer Coultas, left, and Emily Perzan in the national tour of "The Wizard of Oz." Troyer Coultas, left, and Emily Perzan in the national tour of "The Wizard of Oz." (Prather Touring)

There’s another, more recent Hartt School grad in the “Wizard of Oz” cast: ensemble member Troyer Coultas, who’s done “A Christmas Carol” at Hartford Stage, “Les Mis” and “Peter Pan” at CT Rep and was one of the Hartt students in the reading of the zombie musical “ZM” at Goodspeed Musicals’ Festival of New Musicals in January 2017.

The lead players in the tour are Kalie Kaimann as Dorothy Gale, Chris Duir as Scarecrow, Christopher Russell as Tin Man, Victor Legarreta as Cowardly Lion, Ashleigh Thompson as Glinda and Murphy, a Brussels Griffon/Cairn Terrier mix, as Toto. Kirk Lawrence, a Pennsylvania-based actor, hides behind the curtain as the Wizard.

The first major musical theater adaptation of “The Wizard of Oz” was by the author of the original book, L. Frank Baum in 1902. The actors who played the Scarecrow and Tin Woodman — Fred Stone and David C. Montgomery — became a comedy duo that endured for decades.

This tour, produced by Prather Touring and directed by Dean Sobon, is based on the most famous “Wizard of Oz” adaptation of all, the 1939 MGM movie starring Judy Garland as Dorothy and Margaret Hamilton as the Wicked Witch. It’s the movie that created the black-and-white framing sequences in which Dorothy’s family and friends in Kansas resemble the characters she meets in her twister-swept trip to the enchanted Land of Oz. In Baum’s original books (of which there are more than a dozen) there is no such dream-world conceit; Oz is real.

Prather Touring The traveling group gets an audience with the all-powerful Wizard. The traveling group gets an audience with the all-powerful Wizard. (Prather Touring)

There are even movies, musicals and novels based on the making of the film. In 2016 the Goodspeed Opera House staged “Chasing Rainbows,” a Judy Garland bio-musical that culminates with the making of “The Wizard of Oz.”

A 2011 live adaptation of the film had an enhanced score with new music and lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. A 1999 tour of “The Wizard of Oz,” with a script adapted by John Kane, visited the Oakdale in Wallingford and was an all-star affair with Mickey Rooney as The Wizard, Jo Anne Worley as the Wicked Witch of the West and Eartha Kitt as Glinda.

The “Wizard of Oz” visiting Connecticut has all the familiar Harold Arlen/Yip Harburg songs from the film, including “Over the Rainbow” and “Follow the Yellow Brick Road,” as well as some of composer Herbert Stothart’s background music. It also adds a number called “The Jitterbug,” which was famously cut from the film because it didn’t advance the plot. Producers also feared that the song, based on a then-current dance craze, would date the film, which went on to become a timeless classic.

THE WIZARD OF OZ runs April 6 to 8 at The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. Performances are April 6 at 7:30 p.m.; April 7 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and April 8 at 1 and 6:30 p.m. 860-987-5900 and bushnell.org. The show will also be at the Garde Arts Center, 325 State St., New London, for a single performance at 7:30 p.m. May 3. Tickets are $45 to $75. 860-444-7373 and gardearts.org.