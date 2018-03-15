A Varla Jean Merman One-Nighter Benefits TheaterWorks

Move over, Georgia, for a real queen. Varla Jean Merman is crashing TheaterWorks.

TheaterWorks’ new show, “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” which runs March 16 to April 22, is about a young Elvis Presley impersonator who is taught how to become a drag queen.

The “Georgia McBride” stage will be crashed March 25 at 7:30 p.m. by an established drag diva, Varla Jean Merman, performing her one-woman show “Bad Heroine.” Merman has performed her cabaret shows in Hartford numerous times. Her alter ego, actor Jeffery Roberson, donned multiple outfits in “The Mystery of Irma Vep” at Hartford Stage in 2004.

“Bad Heroine” was co-written by Merman/Roberson with Hartford-area playwright Jacques Lamarre (TheaterWorks’ “I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti” and “Raging Skillet”). The show has been done in Providence, Palm Springs, New Orleans and elsewhere. Now Hartford gets to see Merman’s self-described “tribute to the inspiring women who have inspired her to think about becoming inspirational.”

“Bad Heroine” is a benefit for TheaterWorks. “Bad Heroine” contains adult language; TheaterWorks recommends it for ages 16 and up. TheaterWorks is at 233 Pearl St., Hartford. Tickets are $35 to $55, $65 for a center seat and post-show reception “with Varla unwigged!” 860-527-7838, theaterworkshartford.org.