'Love Never Dies' Revisits Phantom's Story

Love may never die, but voices can change.

Actress Karen Mason plays Madame Giry in Andrew Lloyd Webber's sequel to his greatest hit, "The Phantom of the Opera." In "Phantom," Giry is the head of the opera company's ballet department, and has a mysterious connection to the Phantom. In the sequel "Love Never Dies" — which stops at The Bushnell May 29 to June 3 — the Phantom, Giry and her daughter Meg are all involved with a vaudeville show at New York's Coney Island amusement park in the late 1920s.

In a phone interview from a "Love Never Dies" tour stop in Seattle, Mason explains that she couldn't easily play Madame Giry in the original "Phantom."

"It's a great role for a singer/actor, but a lot of Andrew Lloyd Webber's music is written for sopranos, which left me in the dust. I balked at auditioning for this at first, because I had auditioned for Giry on Broadway.

"But...," says Mason, as her voice turns more gleeful, "this show takes place 10 years after the other one, and in 10 years Giry's voice has dropped! I knew I could sing this role. I am loving doing this show!"

There has been at least one other key Lloyd Webber role that suits Mason's range: Norma Desmond from "Sunset Boulevard," whom Mason played on Broadway in 1995. Her other Broadway roles have included the Queen of Hearts in "Wonderland," Tanya in "Mamma Mia" and Velma Von Tussle in "Hairspray."

Mason was in Connecticut last year swing-dancing in a schoolroom as Ma Lawlor in the Judy Garland bio-musical "Chasing Rainbows" at Goodpeed. ( That strict teacher role wasn’t a far cry from her current turn as a prim ballet instructor.

"Giry is an interesting role," Mason says. "People say she's an evil character. I don't see it that way. She's a woman with a kid, a woman trying to get ahead, carve out a world for herself. It's a hard life. She's changed continents. She's still protecting the Phantom."

The character also has a certain rigidity, Mason says. "Ten or 15 years later, she's still the person in charge of the ballet. Hers is a strict, black and white world.

"Giry is kind of an outlier. The Phantom and Christine [The Phantom's love interest from the earlier show, who also finds her way to New York in this one] are operatic, a stylized vocal thing. Giry rides a line between opera and theater. They've been very good with letting me show off what I do — still be true to what's in the score, but give it a different spin. With Giry, you want to find the story in the music and not be quite so strict in how the composer writes a certain melody."

Besides her Broadway resume, Mason is well known as a cabaret performer. In Connecticut, she has taught and performed at the National Cabaret & Performance Conference at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center in Waterford. "Doing this show is different from cabaret, but I can use what I've learned," Mason says. "The art of cabaret is not an easily achievable thing. I adore cabaret — when I started out, I was doing more plays than musicals, and cabaret was a way for me to keep singing.

"People want to separate the singing from the acting. For me it's all rolled up into one. It's who I am."

"Love Never Dies" features 28 people in its cast, led by Gardar Thor Cortes as The Phantom and Meghan Picerno as Christine. It has a set that Mason describes as "dense, beautiful, magnificent. Listen, Sir Andrew, Lord Andrew — Ha! I know, he has many titles — saw this production and he was very appreciative.”

"Simon Phillips is the one who's really responsible," Mason adds. Phillips directed an extensive overhaul of the musical in Australia in 2011 following "Love Never Dies"' underwhelming London premiere in 2010. He also directed several subsequent productions abroad before helming this first U.S. tour. The book for the show is by Lloyd Webber, Frederick Forsyth (who wrote the 1999 novel on which it is loosely based), Ben Elton (who did the Queen musical "We Will Rock You") and Glenn Slater (who also wrote the lyrics). Charles Hart, who wrote the lyrics for "Phantom of the Opera," is credited with "additional lyrics" for "Love Never Dies."

While "Love Never Dies" is unquestionably a sequel, featuring key characters from the earlier show and even musical references to the "Phantom" score, Mason says "people should not come to this show trying to compare them. This is a beautiful stand-alone show."

"It's done great business. Ticket sales are really fantastic. This show is romantic and over the top and beautiful. This group really goes out there every night and delivers a powerful show" with a fascinating Phantom lurking nearby.

