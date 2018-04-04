Long Wharf's Gospel Musical 'Crowns' A Joyful Handing Down Of History

As a cast member of “Crowns,” a gospel play getting a major revival at the Long Wharf Theatre April 18 through May 13, actress Rebecca Covington wears a lot of hats.

“With most shows,” Covington continues, “you’re told not to wear hats because of sound problems with microphones. But there are 15 to 20 hats in this production. They’re all around the set.”

“Crowns” is based on a photography book of the same name by Michael Cunningham and Craig Marberry, subtitled “Portraits of Black Women in Church Hats.”

Playwright Regina Taylor, who also directs the Long Wharf production, created the original story for McCarter Theater Center in Princeton, N.J., which commissioned and premiered “Crowns” in 2002 and began performances of the revised production last month. The story centers on a teenager named Yolanda, she says, “whose brother has been shot on the streets of Brooklyn. She is sent to live with her grandmother in South Carolina, where she is surrounded by ‘hat queens.’ She thinks she has nothing in common with them. But they baptize her in history. They find common ground — the markers in life that define who we are and shape who we are.”

The new production has nearly three dozen songs, including some not found in the original production. The script has been revised as well. The staging has also changed slightly since the show was in Princeton last month, since the McCarter has a proscenium stage area and the Long Wharf has a low thrust stage. Covington says she’s “excited at how the Long Wharf will open the show up. It’s a different size.”

A “hat queen” is an African-American woman who owns more than 100 hats and wears them proudly to church. In “Crowns,” these queens are presented as divine spirits that represent different aspects of life and nature.

“I have to change hats constantly,” Covington says of her character Jeanette in the show. “My color is blue, like ocean water. I am able to cover Yolanda; the waves are moving with her. The hat queen characters are pulling Yolanda out of a dark place.”

The seven-person cast also includes Gabrielle Bickford as Yolanda, Shari Addison as Mother Shaw, Latice Crawford as Velma, Danielle K. Thomas as Mabel, Stephanie Pope as Wanda and the sole male performer in “Crowns,” Lawrence Clayton, as “Man.” The show features two onstage musicians.

The purpose of the new production, Taylor says, is similar to the plot of the play: getting a younger generation interested in African-American history, culture and heritage: “to reach out and touch this generation, to provide the images, context and spirits they need for their own unique paths. The theme of survival is very current today. If you find the way rocky and hard, other people have been this way.”

For all its harsh social issues and tales of struggle, Taylor is quick to add that “Crowns” is “unabashedly hopeful and joyous.”

Both Taylor and Covington say they grew up in a “hat queen” church culture. “The women in the original book are from Darlington, South Carolina,” Regina Taylor explains. “I am from Dallas, Texas. When I started doing my research for this play, I immediately called my mom and told her about this incredible project. She took me to her closet. She’s not a hat queen, but she had many hats.”

“My mom was definitely a hat queen,” Rebecca Covington says. “There was a hat room in my house growing up. I’m originally from Kentucky, so we wore hats to church as well as to the Kentucky Derby. I can relate.”

CROWNS runs April 18 through May 13 at the Long Wharf Theatre, 222 Sargent Dr., New Haven. Performances are Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m.; with added performances April 22 and 29 at 7 p.m.; April 28, May 5 and 12 at 3 p.m.; and May 2 and 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35.50 to $91.50. 203-787-4282, longwharf.org.