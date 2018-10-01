Horror Rocker Alice Cooper Returns To Palace 46 Years Later, Just In Time For Halloween

The ’70s have been good to Alice Cooper. Not just the 1970s, when the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer first achieved international success. It’s also his age.

“I never thought I would be, at 70, in two touring bands. I haven’t slowed down the Alice Cooper band at all. I did 170 Alice Cooper shows this year and 45 with the Vampires.”

That would be the Hollywood Vampires, the celebrity rock ensemble Cooper co-founded with movie star Johnny Depp and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry. He also made a lot of new fans on Easter Sunday, when he played King Herod in the NBC telecast of the Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice musical “Jesus Christ Superstar — Live in Concert.”

On Oct. 5, Alice Cooper brings his “Paranormal” tour to the Palace Theater in Waterbury. It’s a venue he played previously 46 years ago, while on tour with the original Alice Cooper band’s fourth album “Killer.”

Asked in a recent phone interview if he had any memories of that show, Cooper laughs.

“If you’d have told us we played Waterbury in ’72, I’d be ‘Uhhhhhh...’ We played hundreds of shows that year, all around the world.”

Yet Cooper certainly remembers how the band had settled in Connecticut shortly before that tour, living together in a 42-room mansion in Greenwich. They not only prepared for the “Killer” tour there but rehearsed and recorded parts of two of the band’s biggest albums — “School’s Out” and “Billion Dollar Babies.”

“We were going to live in New York City,” Cooper recalls, “but instead we leased this big big house on Greenwich, right next door to Bette Davis. In 1971 we were so out of place there. But it was just right for us. If you were going to make a horror movie, you’d get this house. It had big stairways, long hallways. ”

When the band lived in Connecticut, did the members sneak out to small clubs in the state between stadium tours? Without giving details, Cooper answers with an emphatic “Yes. We always kept ourselves loose like that. It’s still like that. The first two Vampires gigs were at the Roxy [the legendary West Hollywood rock club), for 100 people. Everybody in that band is used to playing the largest places there are. But we all started in clubs.”

A lot of bands get theatrical, but what’s going on isn’t connected to the music. When we do ‘Welcome to My Nightmare,’ we have to give them the nightmare. — Alice Cooper

Owen Sweeney / Associated Press Alice Cooper last played the Palace Theater 46 years ago, while on tour with the original Alice Cooper band’s fourth album “Killer.” Alice Cooper last played the Palace Theater 46 years ago, while on tour with the original Alice Cooper band’s fourth album “Killer.” (Owen Sweeney / Associated Press)

Alice Cooper, the band, ended in 1975 with “The Muscle of Love” album, and Alice Cooper, the mascara-clad frontman, essentially became a solo star in 1976 with “Welcome to My Nightmare” in 1975. There’ve been many different band lineups since then; at Waterbury he’ll be backed by Ryan Roxie and Nita Strauss (guitars), Chuck Garric (bass), multi-instrumentalist Tommy Henriksen and drummer Glen Sobel.

Just last year original Alice Cooper members Dennis Dunaway (bass) and Neal Smith (drums) — who’ve live in Fairfield County (though no longer in that mysterious mansion) ever since those halcyon “Killer” days — and guitarist Michael Bruce unexpectedly joined Cooper for a surprise reunion “mini-set” during an Alice Cooper show in Nashville. They played together again at London’s Wembley Stadium. The reunited band appeared on two new studio recordings, plus five live versions of Alice Cooper classics, on the latest Alice Cooper album “Paranormal.”

Does this bode well for a reunion mini-set in Connecticut?

“Dennis and Neal are always invited to come up and play,” Cooper says. “I just talked to Dennis a couple of weeks ago. The thing about that band is that we didn’t break up with any venom. There was no bad blood at all. We were friends who burned themselves out. We separated more than we divorced. We always stayed friends. We did that thing in London, but I don’t think you could do an entire tour like that.”

Cooper has four albums due out next year: Live and studio albums from both the Alice Cooper and Hollywood Vampires bands. Unlike the first Hollywood Vampires album — which consisted mostly of cover versions of rock classics by “dead drunk friends” such as Jim Morrison, Keith Moon, John Lennon and Marc Bolan — the new one will feature mostly original songs.

“The Vampires were writing while I was on tour with the Alice Cooper band. I would get tapes and work with those.” It helps that guitarist/keyboardist Tommy Henriksen works with Cooper in both bands.

Has Alice Cooper’s acclaimed portrayal of Herod, led to any other theater opportunities? Now, with frustrating vagueness, he reports that “there are a couple of projects in the works right now that will certainly explore that. They’re very theatrical, very Alice Cooper.”

Does he mean a Broadway show?

“It’s a show that would go anywhere, or plug into Broadway or Las Vegas. I can go and see something like ‘Frozen’ and all of a sudden I’ll see something and think ‘Oh, I can use that in my show.’

“We’re getting real rock on Broadway now. It used to be when you were into 70 years old, you were into the classic Broadway musicals. Now, if you’re 70 and from Iowa, you’re a Rolling Stones fan. I never would have gone there with a watered-down show. ‘Welcome to my Nightmare’ needs to be done the same way we’d do it in front of a [rock] audience.”

As for his ongoing tours, the Waterbury stop will contain “a lot of classic Alice Cooper stuff. We change it up, but the audience wants to see a lot of the traditional material.”

What does change from tour to tour is how the songs are presented.

“For instance, we change the song order [from the ‘Welcome to My Nightmare’ album] so that we go from ‘Cold Ethyl’ into ‘Only Women Bleed’,” he explains.

“I like to keep a storyline, make it logical. A lot of bands get theatrical, but what’s going on isn’t connected to the music. When we do ‘Welcome to My Nightmare,’ we have to give them the nightmare.”

Connecticut’s always happy to welcome Alice Cooper in autumn. For audiences, it’s a harbinger of Halloween. For the horror-rock pioneer himself:

“I like to see the leaves change. We don’t have that where I live in Phoenix and Maui. It’s the thing about the New England tours that my wife looks forward to the most.”

ALICE COOPER’S ‘PARANORMAL’ tour is at the Palace Theater, 100 East Main St., Waterbury, on Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $66.50 to $103.50. 203-346-2000, palacetheaterct.org.