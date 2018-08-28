Bushnell Announces On-Sale Date For 'Hamilton' Tickets

Tickets to the national tour of “Hamilton” at The Bushnell will go on sale to the public on Sept. 8, the venue announced Tuesday.

The highly anticipated tour will be at The Bushnell Dec. 11-30.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8. Prices range from $68.50 to $198.50. A few “premium seats” at each performance will go for $498.50.

Tickets are available only through The Bushnell’s website, www.bushnell.org, and its box office at 166 Capitol Ave. Tickets will not be sold over the phone.

Each purchase is limited to four tickets.

A press release states that “additional seats will be made available for sale closer to the engagement.” A Bushnell spokesman was unable to clarify that statement, saying that the “Hamilton” producers control all aspects of the ticket sales.

“Hamilton” also offers a ticket lottery for all its productions. While “Hamilton” is in Hartford, 40 seats for each performance will be offered through the lottery; winners will have an opportunity to purchase a pair of tickets for only $10 each. The Bushnell will release more details about the lottery as “Hamilton”’s engagement draws closer. Information on existing lotteries for the show’s other productions is at “Hamilton”’s official website, www.hamiltonmusical.com.

In the Bushnell press release, “Hamilton” producer Jeffrey Seller warns against getting tickets from unauthorized dealers: “It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Hartford engagement should be made through www.bushnell.org.”

The Bushnell gave this statement to the Courant regarding the unprecedented enthusiasm over the “Hamilton” visit: “The staff at The Bushnell has been excited for ‘Hamilton’ to go on sale since we first announced the show over a year ago. We are confident that the production and our patrons’ experiences at The Bushnell this December will exceed expectations for this landmark event.”

In addition to standing productions on Broadway, in Chicago and London, there are two concurrent tours of “Hamilton” crossing the country right now, dubbed the “Philip” and “Angelica” tours (named after two supporting characters in the musical). The Bushnell is getting the “Angelica” tour. A list of the cast members in the Angelica tour can be found at hamiltonmusical.com.

“Hamilton” is one of the biggest hits in American theater history. Based on a nonfiction book by Ron Chernow, the show uses hip-hop, rap and modern theater techniques to chronicle the rise and abrupt fall of Alexander Hamilton, a Revolutionary War hero and the first U.S. secretary of the treasury. “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and the show’s director Thomas Kail both attended Wesleyan University in Middletown. Miranda workshopped his first Broadway hit, “In the Heights,” at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in Waterford.