Meet The Student Dancers In The Greater Hartford Academy Of The Arts Choreographers Showcase

Eight young dancers form two lines. The only male dancer breaks from the pack and moves to center stage, where he’s joined by two more dancers, then others. They leap. They strut. They glide. There are weepy gestures, other dramatic moments. The ensemble dances in synch, gracefully and in control.

At a rehearsal for the upcoming 2018 Choreographers’ Showcase at the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts on Vernon Street, this dance — choreographed by Susannah Marchese — doesn’t yet have a name. But all eight dancers know it by heart. It is their first performance of it onstage after working for weeks in classrooms and rehearsal studios or practicing to videos at home.

“Before I came to this school, I knew nothing about dance,” says senior Andrew Gannon of Colchester, who has only been dancing for two years and is the only male dancer in the showcase. Gannon switched from musical theater to dance after playing a Jet in “West Side Story” in his freshman year. He now takes ballet classes every day, modern dance twice a week and courses in choreography and composition. He dances in three of the six dances in the showcase, which is Oct. 27 at the academy.

Each dance is created by a different professional choreographer. Any school would be happy to have any one of them putting the students through their paces. But having six, with all the stylistic and directorial variety that implies, is an extraordinary opportunity, and the students know it.

“The biggest takeaway from this,” Gannon says, “is learning how to work in a professional setting. We’re treated how a professional dancer would be treated. We have to pick things up fast.”

Brad Horrigan / Hartford Courant Mackenzie Longley, left, and Andrew Gannon dance in "Touch." Mackenzie Longley, left, and Andrew Gannon dance in "Touch." (Brad Horrigan / Hartford Courant)

“We started in August; the auditions were at the end of the last school year. Some of the choreographers came in with pieces they knew they wanted to do. Others created them after they met the dancers. With Leslie, for instance, there’s more improvisation.”

“Leslie” is UMass Amherst dance instructor Leslie Frye Maietta, who choreographed a conceptual work about family and difficult life journeys. It includes spoken-word segments, a microphone stand and five dancers who make angular, sharp movements as they shift about the stage.

During this dance’s rehearsal, senior Cheyenne Rivera of Hartford gathers with the others, then chants into a microphone “Closer. Closer. Closer.” She steps back into the ensemble, where she is held aloft, then helps lift up the others one at a time.

“I have to feel like I’m detached from myself,” Rivera says, “then I can’t wait to join them again. This dance is basically about distance, mathematics.”

The choreographer elaborates: “I had a concept, and we built on it. There are a few things I’m thinking about. I give them tasks, and we start piecing it together.”

Senior Sophia Solecki from Middletown has been dancing for three years and hopes to continue studying dance in college:

“The process of auditioning has gotten easier. I really love working with the choreographers — how much you learn and grow. I loved Leslie’s process in particular. We helped choreograph the dance, made up our own phrases.”

“I choreograph on them,” says Stephen Pier, who created a new dance for the showcase in collaboration with the students and composer Tobias Haus. Pier is the artistic director of the dance division at the University of Hartford’s Hartt School. This is his first time working with the academy.

Brad Horrigan / Hartford Courant Choreographer Stephen Pier, artistic director of the dance division at the University of Hartford’s Hartt School, works with dancers in a showcase rehearsal. Choreographer Stephen Pier, artistic director of the dance division at the University of Hartford’s Hartt School, works with dancers in a showcase rehearsal. (Brad Horrigan / Hartford Courant)

Pier’s piece begins with 13 dancers facing upstage, their backs to the audience. They stretch, they lumber about with exaggerated steps, they glide. After the run-through, Pier meets with the dancers:

“I love the way that, every time you do it, you keep moving. Now we’re in the theater, not the studio, you can let it breathe. You have to be really extreme in the theater.”

All the dances come with complex sound and light cues. Student stage managers Kacy-Ann Headley and Ashanti Moxam, both juniors and both of Hartford, have memorized all six of the dances. They also did some design work.

Brad Horrigan / Hartford Courant Stage manager Kacy-Ann Headley takes notes during a rehearsal. Stage manager Kacy-Ann Headley takes notes during a rehearsal. (Brad Horrigan / Hartford Courant)

Judy Dworin, the Hartford area choreographer whose own Judy Dworin Performance Project troupe premiered a new socially conscious dance piece about immigration at Hartford Public Library in early October, has refashioned one of her classics for the academy showcase: “My Body My Body” involves three dancers obscured by a large sheet with holes cut out for their heads. The bodies pull apart, merge, disappear, re-emerge.

Senior Mischa Barrett of Hartford, a dancer in “My Body, My Body,” says “Judy worked with the three of us so we could work closely together. We need to express emotion without portraying it on our faces.”

The other choreographers are Jasmine Domfort from New York City, and former Joffrey Ballet company member Margo Sappington, a Tony Award nominee for the 1975 Broadway revival of the musical “Where’s Charley.” Sappington has created a physically exhausting and exuberant piece scored with snappy jazz versions of classical melodies, replete with “jazz hands” and swing-dance moves.

“Susannah’s piece is a classic ballet,” says senior Madelynn Brown of Granby. “The technique is very precise. Margo’s is more fun. You can add your own flair to it.”

The showcase is “really cool,” Brown says, “because they’re all professionals. They give good advice, words of wisdom. It’s great, because I really want to pursue dance as a career. I’ll be 17 in a couple of weeks, and this is my 13th year dancing.”

As the rehearsal ends, the head of the academy’s dance department — Alexa Melonopoulos Fleury — asks:

“So, how tired are we? From here on in, we have to be full out all the time. I know you’re gonna be huffing and puffing. I know it’s a lot. But I know you guys are up for it.”

THE GREATER HARTFORD ACADEMY OF THE ARTS CHOREOGRAPHERS SHOWCASE — directed by Thomas Giroir, Tracy Lombardo and Alexa Melonopoulos Fleury, featuring dances choreographed by Jasmine Domfort, Susannah Marchese, Stephen Pier, Judy Dworin, Leslie Frye Maietta and Margo Sappington — is performed Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m. on the Main Stage Theater, 359 Washington St., Hartford. $15 and $20 for adults, $10 and $15 for students and seniors. 860-757-6388 and ghaa.crecschools.org.