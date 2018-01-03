Write Stuff: Chris Knopf, Paul Kix To Give Free Author Talks

Chris Knopf of Avon, an award-winning author of mysteries, will give a free talk Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Tolland Public Library, 21 Tolland Green, for the Library Foundation’s Eaton-Dimock-King Authors Series.

The eighth in Knopf’s Sam Acquillo Hamptons Mystery Series is “Tango Down,” set on Long Island. It explores issues of illegal immigration and international espionage. His 2013 book, “Dead Anyway,” won the Nero Award and was named one of The Best Crime Novels of 2012 by The Boston Globe. Knopf retired in 2017 as CEO of Mintz + Hoke, an Avon advertising agency, and is now co-publisher and editor of The Permanent Press in Sag Harbor, N.Y. Registration is required: 860-871-3620 or tolland.org/library.

Authors At R.J. Julia

Paul Kix, a Connecticut resident and a deputy editor at ESPN the Magazine, will give a free talk on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. at R.J. Julia Booksellers, 768 Boston Post Road, Madison. His biography, “The Saboteur,” recounts the life and work of French anti-Nazi fighter Robert de La Rochefoucauld, one of a network of commandos whose exploits inspired the creation of America’s CIA.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m., Diana Harmon Asher will discuss her debut novel, “Sidetracked,” about a misfit seventh-grader who joins the track team, where he finds a friend and the courage to take on the school bully.

On Thursday, Jan, 11, at 7 p.m., two writers will give free talks. Prize-winning Connecticut author Kristan Higgins will discuss her latest novel, “Now That You Mention It,” about a young woman who retreats to her childhood home in Maine following an accident and the loss of her boyfriend, where she finds challenges and a path to a new life.

Award-winning author Sonali Dev will talk about her new novel, “A Distant Heart,” about a privileged young woman in India whose rare illness requires her to live an isolated existence until a young man enters her world and a complicated love story ensues.

Registration is required: 203-245-3959 or rjjulia.com.

Bank Square Books

Bank Square Books will present the first in a New Year's Resolutions series of free author talks on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 2 p.m. at the bookstore, 53 W. Main St., Mystic.

Cynthia E. Mazzaferro, a best-selling author whose latest book is “Powerful Beyond Measure: 3 Steps to Claim Your Power Within for a Happy & Healthy Life,” will discuss her guidebook to living a authentic and abundant life.

Reservations: 860-536-3795 or banksquarebks@msn.com.

Inside Private Prisons

The Harriet Beecher Stowe Center, 77 Forest St., Hartford, will present a free talk with Lauren-Brooke Eisen, author of “Inside Private Prisons: An American Dilemma in the Age of Mass Incarceration,” on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m.

Entrepreneurs have sought to profit by building and running private prisons. Eisen is senior counsel in the Brennan Center's Justice Program, where she works on changing financial incentives in the criminal-justice system.

Registration: HarrietBeecherStowe.org or 860-522-9258, ext. 317.

Breaking Bread

Martin Philip, author of the memoir and cookbook “Breaking Bread: A Baker's Journey Home in 75 Recipes” and head bread baker for King Arthur Flour, will give a free Authors Live! talk on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at West Hartford’s Noah Webster Library, 20 S. Main St., West Hartford.

The book traces Philip’s life growing up in the Ozark Mountains, being an opera singer and working in corporate finance before becoming a professional baker. Bread samples will be served with spreads from Sub-Edge Farm. Parking in the nearby Isham Garage will be validated by the library. Go directly to the library, bypassing the garage parking meters.

Registration and information: 860-561-6990 or westhartfordlibrary.org.

Riverwood Poetry

Riverwood Poetry Series will offer a free workshop called “Ripped from the Headlines” led by former West Hartford Poet Laureate Christine Beck, on Thursday, Jan. 11, from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Universalist Church of West Hartford, 433 Fern St., West Hartford. The workshop will examine the passion, commitment and humor that enliven current news stories.

Beck is the author of several collections. She is the editor of The Perch, A Journal of the Yale Program for Recovery & Community Health, and teaches poetry, creative writing and literature at The University of Hartford. christineBeck.net or riverwoodpoetry.net.

Storyteller’s Cottage

The Storyteller’s Cottage, 750 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, offers literary events, including talks by authors, social hours with book themes, games and workshops. They include:

Lunchtime with the Bard: on Thursday Jan. 11, from noon to 1 p.m. in the Cottage’s Jane Austen Salon, featuring live Celtic harp music and stories and poetry from Marcie Swift. Bring a lunch and a journal for writing a story. Cost: $20.

Tiny Memoir Tuesdays: Writers will be guided to write a micro memoir reflecting one life event. Taught by Tracy McKee, this course will meet for three Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. from Jan. 9 to Jan. 23. Cost: $180.

The Exuberant Scribe: For adults not confident about their writing technique, taught by author T.J. Banks. It will meet for six Wednesdays at 7 p.m. from Jan. 10 to Feb. 14. Cost: $160.

Savvy Storytelling/Crafting a Creative Blog, taught by Beverley Army Williams and professional photographer Gale Zucker on Jan. 10 and Jan. 17 at 2:30 p.m., will teach how to write effective posts and take photos to illustrate them. Cost: $250.

Narrative & Poetic Medicine: Participants will learn to use writing to heal, taught by writing instructor and holistic health practitioner Anna Guarco. The class will meet for three Fridays at 6:30 p.m. from Jan. 12 to Jan. 26. Cost: $75.

Registration and information: 860-877-6099 or StorytellersCottage.com/book-online.

‘Dead And Gone’

Mark Dressler will visit Warehouse Point Library, 107 Main St., East Windsor, on Wednesday. Jan 10. at 6 p.m. to discuss his mystery novel set in Hartford, “Dead and Gone.” Dressler will talk about how the story evolved and take questions. 860-623-5482 or m.dressler@att.net.