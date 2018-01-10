Write Stuff: Gina Barreca, Jay Heinrechs At Twain House For 'How To Take A Joke'

Begin 2018 with some laughs at the Mark Twain House & Museum, 351 Farmington Ave., Hartford, when two very funny writers take the stage.

Author, columnist, humorist and UConn professor Gina Barreca and author Jay Heinrichs will present a Mark My Words discussion called “How to Take a Joke” on Friday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Barreca and Heinrichs were judges for the museum’s 2016 Royal Nonesuch Humor Writing contest and will announce the winners at the event. Reservations: marktwainhouse.org or 860-247-0998.

Authors At R.J. Julia

R.J. Julia Booksellers, 768 Boston Post Road, Madison, will present free talks about new books. All will begin at 7 p.m., except as noted. Registration is required: 203-245-3959 or rjjulia.com.

On Tuesday, Jan. 16, author Sujata Massey, a former features reporter for the Baltimore Evening Sun whose novels have won Agatha and Macavity awards, will discuss her mystery novel, "The Widows of Malabar Hill." Set in 1920s India, it tells how India’s first female lawyer tackles a case involving three Muslim widows and murder.

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, Julia Samuel, a psychotherapist who counsels bereaved families, will discuss her debut book, “Grief Works,” which is based on true studies of those who have experienced great loss, yet have survived.

On Thursday, Jan. 18, athlete Colleen Kelly Alexander, who had lupus and survived brain surgery, will talk about her book, “Gratitude in Motion: A True Story of Hope, Determination, and the Everyday Heroes Around Us.” Alexander was badly injured when a truck hit her while biking in Connecticut. She underwent 29 surgeries and since then has competed in 50 races and 40 triathlons. She is now a spokesperson for the Red Cross.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, at 5 p.m., Steven Stoll, a professor of history at Fordham University, will discuss his nonfiction book, “Ramp Hollow: The Ordeal of Appalachia,” an account of how residents of that area had depended on natural resources until, in the 19th century, mining and lumber companies bought up the land and left people to struggle ever since.

Pet Rescue

Shawn P. Flynn, author “The Kitty Who Rescued Me After I Rescued Him”, about the pet who helped him through personal difficulties, will give a free talk at Kent Memorial Library, 61 Ffyler Place, Suffield on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. suffield-library.org or 860-668-3896.

Chat & Chew

Book Club Bookstore & More is offering a Chat & Chew Book Club at the store, 869 Sullivan Ave., South Windsor. Those who wish to join should read “The Recipe Club” by Andrea Israel and Nancy Garfinkel and make a snack from one of its recipes to share at the Tuesday, Jan. 16 meeting at 6 p.m. 860-432-7411 or bookclubct.com.

Jewish Book Club

The Jewish Book Festival at Mandell Jewish Community Center, 335 Bloomfield Ave., West Hartford, will offer a free Martin Luther King Day event on Monday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m.

Max Klau, chief program officer at the nonprofit New Politics Leadership Academy, which recruits and develops alumni of national service programs to seek political office, will discuss his book, “Race and Social Change: A Quest, A Study, A Call to Action.” The book explains how issues of race and social change are roiling American society and offers ways to understand it and make things better. 860-231-6366 or mandelljcc.org.

Authors Live!

West Hartford’s Noah Webster Library, 20 South Main St., West Hartford, will present a free talk Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. by Patrick Nolan, author of “CIA Rogues and the Killing of the Kennedys: How and Why U.S. Agents Conspired to Assassinate JFK and RFK.” The book explores whether those who assassinated the president were the same people who killed his brother, the senator.

Parking in the nearby Isham Garage will be validated by the library. Go directly to the library, bypassing the garage parking meters. Registration and information: 860-561-6990 or westhartfordlibrary.org.

Wintonbury Branch Poetry

The free Wintonbury Branch Poetry Series will continue Thursday, Jan. 18, from 7 to 9:30 p.m., followed by an open mic, at McMahon Wintonbury Library, 1015 Blue Hills Ave., Bloomfield,

Widely published poets Aaron and Luisa Caycedo-Kimura will read from their works. Tom Nicotera will be the host.

Luisa Caycedo-Kimura is a poet and translator who has won numerous awards. Aaron Caycedo-Kimura is a poet and artist whose work has appeared in Connecticut galleries and is author/illustrator of “Text, Don't Call: an Illustrated Guide to the Introverted Life.” prosserlibrary.info or 860-242-0041.

Morning Book Club

Avon Free Public Library will continue its informal Morning Book Club that meets monthly on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at the library, 281 Country Club Road, Avon, and is open to all. Registration is not required, and books are available at the Reference Desk.

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, the book to be discussed is “A Thousand Splendid Suns” by Khaled Hosseni. On Feb. 21, it will be “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane” by Lisa See, and on Mar. 21, it will be “Small Great Things” by Jodi Picoult. 860-673-9712, ext. 4 or avonctlibrary.info.

Storyteller’s Cottage

The Storyteller’s Cottage, 750 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, offers literary events, including talks by authors, social hours with book themes, games and workshops.

On Saturday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m., it will present “The Dread of Winter,” a Candlelight Scary Stories event. Author Michael J. Bertolini will read from his horror stories, and local historian Jen Cook will tell traditional ghost tales from an island off the coast of Maine. Cost: $10 (includes hot chocolate).

On Thursday, Jan. 18. at 7 p.m., The Storyteller’s Exchange, an evening forum of feedback for writers with works underway, will meet. Cost: $7. Information and registration: 860-877-6099 or Info@StorytellersCottage.com or StorytellersCottage.com/book-online.