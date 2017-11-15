Broadway Hit 'The Band's Visit' Backed By CT Producers

The new Broadway hit “The Band’s Visit” is the story of a snappily dressed Egyptian police band whose travel plans go awry. They find themselves in Bet Hatikva, a desolate Israeli town introduced in the show with a song called “Welcome to Nowhere.”

“The Band’s Visit” is a sumptuous multicultural celebration of connectedness and community. It takes themes of family, young romance, parenthood and wanderlust and weaves them into a multigenerational harmonic montage.

Someone who’s made many visits to see “The Band’s Visit” is Connecticut-born-and-raised businessman, philanthropist and a co-producer of the show, Thomas Perakos, who grew up in New Britain, attended The Gunnery school in Washington and then Trinity College in Hartford.

As of last week, Perakos estimates he’s seen “The Band’s Visit” “more than 15 times, less than 25.” Earlier this month, when “The Band’s Visit” was selling out its preview performances at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre before its eagerly awaited Nov. 9 opening night, Perakos discussed his involvement with the show over tea in the dining area of New York’s Sherry Netherlands hotel.

Perakos acted as a child in shows at the Repertory Theatre of New Britain. He got into the business end of legit theater much later in life through another entertainment medium: motion pictures. As a young man he worked at the Elm Theater in Elmwood and the Southington Drive-in. He graduated to running a chain of cinemas in Washington, D.C., where he noticed the number of movie trailers that were piling up on desks unscreened and ignored.

“So I started a niche marketing data collection service, out of the back of my car, monitoring when the trailers were onscreen.” He sold the company in 2001 to the international marketing research organization TNS, joining that company as the chairman of its Entertainment Research Services Division.

Business connections that Perakos had built up in New York and London started inquiring if he was interested in investing in theater shows.

“One of the first plays I invested in was ‘Billy Elliot’.’” He’s since invested in more than 40 shows. “People call me because none of my checks bounce.”

Besides Perakos, other Connecticut connections to “The Band’s Visit” include West Hartford native Andrea Grody, whose credit reads “music supervisor, music director and additional arrangements.” Grody had the tricky task of melding the music played by the show’s actors to the main score performed by the eight-piece band hidden within a small building onstage. She also conducts that band and plays keyboards. Connecticut audiences know Grody’s work from the gritty new production of “Assassins” at Yale Repertory Theatre last season.

There are other familiar names: The book of the musical was written by Itamar Moses, a Yale graduate. The leading female role, Dina, is played by Katrina Lenk, who starred in the premiere of Paula Vogel’s “Indecent” at the Yale Rep and on Broadway. The leading male role, Tewfiq, is played by Tony Shalhoub of TV’s “Monk” and a celebrated graduate of the Yale School of Drama. John Cariani, who plays Itzik in the show, is also a well-known playwright; several of his plays have been done at TheaterWorks, including one of the one-acts seen this month in “Christmas on the Rocks.” Etai Benson, who plays the shy young man Papi, was a stand-out at The Bushnell a year ago as Adam in the national tour of “An American in Paris.”

Perakos’ involvement with theater projects can vary. Sometimes he’s an investor, other times he’s a key producer or has optioned the rights to a film that he hopes could be turned into a musical.

In the case of “The Band’s Visit,” Perakos says “I’ve invested at every level of the production.” He’s not one of the show’s three lead producers but is in the next tier of co-producers.

“I was in Sun Valley, Idaho, when John Hart, who’s one of the lead producers and a friend of mine, called. He says ‘Tom, I have the potential rights to make this movie into a musical.’ As a favor, I watched the movie, and was blown away by it. It’s an incredible humanitarian tale for our times. I said ‘John, if you can get the right director and cast…’ and it wasn’t even 48 hours later that we had a handshake deal. I love, love, loved the movie and knew it would work. It was a no-brainer.”

“The Band’s Visit” does seem assured of success. The musical earned raves during its off-Broadway run last year at the Atlantic Theatre Company and has made the move to Broadway with confidence. The score by David Yazbek (whose previous movie-to-musical adaptations include “The Full Monty,” “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” and “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown”) blends pop, jazz, klezmer, world music and a telephone that seldom rings. “The Band’s Visit” can seem leisurely and subdued at first, but is full of surprises, from a roller-rink dance sequence to clarinet and trumpet solos played live by some of the actors.

Here’s how confident Perakos was regarding the show’s prospects: “I brought my brother in.”

Peter Perakos is an attorney who lives Farmington. Thomas says “we’ve been very close since childhood. He has always wanted to invest in a show, but I always told him it was too risky. Of all the shows I’ve invested in, only a handful have made money. This time, for ‘The Band’s Visit,’ I told him it would be a wise investment.”

For Thomas, the considerations can be different: “Is it in a playground with people I want to play with? Someone like Orin Wolf” — the lead producer who first saw “The Band’s Visit”’s potential as a Broadway show — “has a great reputation.”

“I’m involved in theater projects that I love,” Thomas Perokas says, “and everything else is philanthropic.” His Perakos Family Cares Foundation produces benefit concerts to fund arts and education programs.

Next year will bring the groundbreaking of the Thomas Perakos Arts and Community Center that Thomas Perakos is giving to his alma mater The Gunnery. The projected 32,000 square-foot facility, which will include a 415-seat theater space, classrooms, studios, galleries and rehearsal spaces is a labor of love that Perakos initiated, “backed by my school chums Jon and Steven Tisch. It’s going to change the whole dynamic of the school.”

Right now, though, he’s basking in the glow of “The Band’s Visit.”

“It’s a thrill to be able to go backstage and meet these incredible actors. My hat goes off to the director, David Cromer. I’ve seen thousands of movies and plays, and I’ve never seen a move-over from off Broadway to Broadway more brilliantly done.”