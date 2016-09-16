Let’s Dance: ‘Swan Lake,’ ‘Fire or Ice,’ ‘Ailey II’

The dance scene has changed deeply in just a couple of decades. National touring troupes are fewer, some local dance companies have been around long enough to become institutions and many shows on Broadway can be more about dancing than they are about singing or acting.

"Swan Lake": The Russian Grand Ballet brings a classic Tchaikovsky ballet to two venues this month. The three-act ballet is choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov. The Sept. 21 show at Hartford's Bushnell is sold out, but there are still tickets for the 7 p.m. performance on Sept. 25 at the Palace Theatre in Stamford. $49.50-$80. 203-325-4466, palacestamford.org.

"Black Girl — Linguistic Play": Camille A. Brown & Dancers bring the Connecticut premiere of "a nuanced spectrum of black womanhood," using a range of contemporary African-American dance styles, to the Wesleyan Center for the Arts 8 p.m. Oct. 7. $28, $26 students and seniors. 860-685-3355, wesleyan.edu/cfa

Broadway and beyond: Theater musicals that rely heavily on dance this fall also owe a big debt to the movies. They include the return of the national tour of "Dirty Dancing — The Classic Story on Stage" Oct. 7-9 at the Palace in Waterbury ($60.50-$85.50; 203-346-2000, palacetheaterct.org), the revue "Carefree: Dancin' With Fred and Ginger" at 8 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Garde Arts Center, New London ($40-$64; 860-444-7373, gardearts.org); and the Broadway hit "An American in Paris," based on the Gershwin composition, Nov. 15-20 at the Bushnell, Hartford ($36.50-$103.50, 860-987-5900, bushnell.org).

"Fire or Ice": The local Sonia Plumb Dance Company serves up hot and cool dance moves at the Bushnell Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 23 at 2:30 p.m. The multi-themed show, with live music (from Spanish guitar to classical cello), is choreographed by Plumb and danced by her 12-member troupe with guest artists Paul Dennis and Adrian Wilk. At the Bushnell, Hartford. $33-$3. 860-987-5900, bushnell.org.

Ailey II: Alvin Ailey was one of the most important dancers and choreographers of the 20th century. His Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre still stands as a monument to his work and influence. The Ailey II touring troupe brings some of his smaller pieces to audiences around the country. Ailey II performs 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the University of Connecticut Jorgensen Auditorium in Storrs. $34-$40, $15 students, $2 discount for seniors. 860-486-4226, jorgensen.uconn.edu.