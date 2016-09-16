Comedy Shows: From Yankovic to The Capitol Steps

Live comedy in Connecticut this fall can be scripted, improvised, musicalized, politicized, feminized, interactive … whatever makes you laugh. The state has more comedy venues than it's had since the stand-up boom of the '80s.

"Weird Al" Yankovic: The fall comedy season kicks off at 8 p.m. today with "Weird Al" Yankovic at the Palace Theatre in Waterbury, playing the accordion and using food puns to make fun of contemporary pop music. His latest album, 2014's "Mandatory Fun," hit the top of the Billboard charts (the first #1 of his career) and won a Grammy; $41.50-$269. 203-346-2000, palacetheaterct.org.

Sea Tea Improv keeps its new Comedy Theater hopping with six shows each weekend this fall.

Lisa Lampanelli: The "Queen of Mean" was born and raised in Trumbull, so her Connecticut shows are always special. Lampanelli, who had a reading of her play "Fat Girls, Interrupted" in Westport in March and headlined a benefit for the Housatonic Museum of Art last year, does her stand-up act at the Palace Theatre, Stamford. Saturday, 8 p.m. $50-$75. 203-325-4466, palacestamford.org.

Sea Tea Improv: The Hartford-based improv troupe's new Comedy Theater Space at 15 Asylum St., Hartford, has six shows every weekend. Some feature the main Sea Tea ensemble, some involve the company's touring troupe and there are many special visitors. For instance, the 9 p.m. Oct. 1 show has Sea Tea regulars performing scripted sketches by the duo Josh and Brian of Winnipeg. $10. 860-578-4TEA, seateaimprov.com.

David Sedaris: The bestselling author ("The Santaland Diaries") and NPR radio personality doesn't need to have a new book out to have a successful speaking tour. His most recent collection of humorous essays was "Let's Explore Diabetes With Owls" in 2013. David Sedaris returns to the Shubert in New Haven 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6. $49.50-$150. 203-562-5666, shubert.com.

Mike Birbiglia thanks God for jokes Oct. 21 at College Street Music Hall.

Mike Birbiglia: "Don't Think Twice," the movie he wrote and directed about an improv comedy troupe, came out over the summer. He acted for other directors this year in "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping" and the just-released "Tramps." He plays Danny Pearson on "Orange is the New Black." He also has a new one-man show about the very nature of comedy, "Thank God for Jokes," which he will perform Oct. 21, at 8 p.m., at College Street Music Hall, New Haven. $25-$45. 203-867-2000, collegestreetmusichall.com.

The Capitol Steps: These veteran political satirists have plenty of rhymes for "Trump" and "Hill." The songwriting sketch comedians are on tour with their latest show, "What to Expect When You're Electing" comes to UConn's Jorgensen Auditorium, Storrs, on Oct. 28, 8 p.m. ($30-$45. 860-486-4226, jorgensen.uconn.edu) and to the Klein Memorial Hall, Bridgeport, 8 p.m. Nov. 5. ($20-$60; 800-424-0160, theklein.org).