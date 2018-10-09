Alex Alpharaoh Bringing His Own DACA Story To Hartford Stages

Alex Alpharaoh’s one-man show “Wet: A DACAmented Journey” chronicles his own adventures as an undocumented American. He was brought to the U.S. when he was just two months old and grew up without documentation or citizenship. When the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was started by President Obama in 2012, Alpharaoh was a beneficiary. Then the Trump administration announced that it planned to rescind the program.

Alex Alpharaoh, a Los Angeles-based actor and writer, is in the Hartford area for a week, performing “Wet: A DACAmented Journey” at a number of locations.

On Oct. 22 at 5 p.m., there’s a free performance in the CCC Room at Hartford Public Library, 500 Main St., Hartford (860-695-6300, hplct.org). On Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m., it can be seen at Hartbeat Ensemble’s Carriage House Theater, 360 Farmington Ave., Hartford. ($15, 860-548-9144, hartbeatensemble.org). Then Alex Alpharaoh performs Oct. 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m. in the Autorino Center at the University of St. Joseph, 1678 Asylum Ave., West Hartford. Tickets are $15 and $22. The Oct. 26 show is a free or pay-what-you-can “Pay It Forward” event, made possible by outside donations. 860-231-5555, autorino.usj.edu.