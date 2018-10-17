'Thousand Pines,' A Gun Control Drama, In Westport

Matthew Greene’s “Thousand Pines” is a new drama with a gun control theme. Westport Country Playhouse held a workshop of it last year, then decided to do a full production as part of its 2018 season.

Greene began writing plays while a student at Brigham Young University. He was a practicing Mormon then, but no longer is a member of that faith. He has written several plays with Mormon themes, including the gay rights drama “Adam and Steve and the Empty Sea” and “#MormoninChief.”

“Thousand Pines by Matthew Greene premieres Oct. 30 through Nov 17 at Westport Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport, through Nov. 17. Performances are Tuesday at 7 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m., with added Wednesday matinees Nov. 7 and 14 at 2 p.m. and Sunday matinees Nov. 10 and 17 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30-$70. 203-227-4177, westportplayhouse.org.