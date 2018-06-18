Things To Do This Week

Greater Hartford Food Truck Fest

The Greater Hartford Food Truck Fest at The Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk in South Windsor runs June 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and June 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with food trucks from all over the state, live bands, DJ and children's activities. The event takes place in Evergreen Walk Park near L.L.Bean. thepromenadeshopsatevergreenwalk.com.

Alex Syphers | Special to the Courant (Alex Syphers | Special to the Courant)

Ferrari Concorso

Vintage Alfa Romeos, Fiats and Lamborghinis as well as the super cars of Ferrari, Pagani and Maserati, will line Lasalle Road in West Hartford on Sunday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a fundraiser for a new infusion and dialysis center for Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. The event is free and open to the public.

Nick Caito / Courant file photo (Nick Caito / Courant file photo)

‘Docking The Onrust’

From June 21 to 24 at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza in Hartford, “Docking the Onrust” celebrates a replica of the ship sailed by Dutch Capt. Adriaen Block when he landed in Hartford in 1614. The ship will be docked at the Connecticut River Museum in Essex all summer and will venture up to Hartford each day of the four-day festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 Thursday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 on Sunday. Free dockside activities include an exhibit, cannon demonstrations (daily at 1 and 3:15 p.m.), plus re-enactor- and knot-tying stations. Cruises cost $30; tours of the ship are $10; $5 for children 12 and under. Times of tours, cruises and events at riverfront.org/events/onrust

Pim Van Hemmen / Courtesy Connecticut River Museum (Pim Van Hemmen / Courtesy Connecticut River Museum)

Dancing In The Streets

Who says there’s nothing happening in downtown Hartford on a Friday night? Two free musical events on June 22 will have you dancing and feasting al fresco. The Pratt Street Patio series hosts a night of music from The Professors of Sweet Sweet Music (pictured) and comedy from Sea Tea Improv from 5 to 7 p.m.; and a neighborhood block party on Russ Street (between Broad and Hungerford) — the Festival de Pandereta — features local vendors and fare with live music from 6 to 10 p.m. hartford.com

Courant file photo (Courant file photo)

Flower Show

Summer is for road trips: The 2018 Newport Flower Show, themed “Cottages: Smart & Small,” is at Rosecliff June 22 through 24. The flower show will celebrate the functionality and beauty of the tiniest of homes and their adjacent gardens. Special guests include Martha Stewart and floral designer Sachi Rose Pollard. Hours are Friday 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets at the gate are $25; $6 for kids 5 to 17. Details and advance tickets at NewportFlowerShow.org

Getty Images Cozy vintage backyard full of beautiful flowers Cozy vintage backyard full of beautiful flowers (Getty Images)

Mindfreak Live!

Criss Angel reappears at Foxwoods with magical reliability. The Goth-styled TV and stage illusionist has been touring his “Mindfreak Live!” show for years, and still packs ‘em in. This visit encompasses eight performances: June 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m., June 29 at 7 and 10 p.m., June 30 at 2 and 8 p.m. and July 1 at 2 and 7 p.m. $49-$99. 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket. 1-800-FOXWOODS, foxwoods.com.

Foxwoods (Foxwoods)

