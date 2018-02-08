More Onstage: 'Murder,' 'Rain,' And 'Black Girl'

“Murder on the Orient Express” is Ken Ludwig’s comic adaptation of the famous Agatha Christie novel about a murder committed on a transcontinental train trip. The victim is an infamous criminal, and virtually everyone on the train is a suspect.

This new stage version of the play premiered last year at the McCarter Theatre in New Jersey (where this photo was taken). Hartford Stage is presenting largely the same production, with the same sets and most of the same cast. One of the people new to the show is David Pittu, who stars as the detective Hercule Poirot. Performances are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., with added 2 p.m. matinees on Feb. 24 and 28 and March 10 and 17. Tickets are $25 to $90. 860-527-5151, hartfordstage.org.

Sophie Tucker Lives!

The legendary entertainer Sophie Tucker epitomized the “bawdy broad” persona that was brought into the modern age by Bette Midler and others. A musical tribute to Tucker, “Red Hot Mama,” comes to Seven Angels Theatre, 1 Plank Road, Waterbury, Feb. 15 to March 11. Sharon McKnight impersonates Tucker.

“Red Hot Mama” has been performed in New York, California and elsewhere, but a Connecticut engagement is special because Sophie Tucker grew up in Hartford. She was the daughter of Ukrainian immigrants who ran Abuza’s Home Restaurant on Front Street. The show includes Tucker’s immortal hits such as “Some of These Days,” “After You’ve Gone” and “My Yiddische Mama,” but also her saucier stuff like “Come on Down” and “Hula Lou.” Performances are Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $40-$49. 203-757-4676, sevenangelstheatre.org.

Halpin/Croyle Sharon McKnight plays Sophie Tucker in "Red Hot Mama." Sharon McKnight plays Sophie Tucker in "Red Hot Mama." (Halpin/Croyle)

Greatest Love Of All

“The Bodyguard: The Musical” is based on the hit movie that starred Whitney Houston as a pop star whose life had been threatened and Kevin Costner as the man who’s been hired to protect her. (They fall in love.)

On this national tour, Canadian pop star Deborah Cox takes the Houston role, with Judson Mills as the bodyguard. The musical originated in London, and has since been seen throughout the UK, Europe, in The Netherlands, Korea, Canada Australia. This U.S. tour began over a year ago. It’s at The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford, Feb. 20 to 25. Performances are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $22.50 to $119. 860-987-5900 and bushnell.org.

Joan Marcus "The Bodyguard" comes to The Bushnell Feb. 20 to 25. "The Bodyguard" comes to The Bushnell Feb. 20 to 25. (Joan Marcus)

‘Black Girl’

Camille A. Brown’s hyperphysical, streetwise and empowering dance piece “Black Girl: Linguistic Play” has already been seen in Connecticut at the Wesleyan Center for the Arts (in the autumn of 2016) and at New Haven’s International Festival of Arts & Ideas (last summer). Since then, Brown has earned acclaim for choreographing the hit Broadway revival of “Once On This Island.”

“Black Girl,” an uncompromising and physically exhausting hip-hop-fueled ensemble dance about African-American female identity, has one performance, 8 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Quick Center, on the Fairfield University campus at 1073 N. Benson Road, Fairfield. Tickets are $35 to $40. 203-254-4010 and quickcenter.fairfield.edu.

Christopher Duggan Camille A. Brown's "Black Girl," at Fairfield University's Quick Center Feb. 16. Camille A. Brown's "Black Girl," at Fairfield University's Quick Center Feb. 16. (Christopher Duggan)

‘Rain’ At The Palace

“Rain” is one of the longest-running, highest-production-quality Beatles tribute acts on the touring circuit. The show has played on Broadway and uses elaborate costumes, projections, lighting and sound design. It also changes up its repertoire occasionally based on commemorations of Beatles history. Since “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” had its release 50 years ago last June, the current “Rain” tour is playing the album in its entirety live onstage. This is a feat the actual Beatles never accomplished themselves — the band had stopped touring in 1966, 10 months before “Sgt. Pepper”’s release.

“Rain” plays at 8 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Palace Theater, 100 East Main St., Waterbury. 203-346-2000 and palacetheaterct.org.