Stage Checklist: A Year-End Comedy Roundup; 'I'm Too Fat' At Sea Tea; Pinkalicious At Shubert

The final days of 2017 bring much mirth. Here’s a comedy-show checklist:

John Oliver is at Foxwoods’ Grand Theater, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, for a whopping four shows over two nights, Dec. 29 at 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. and Dec. 30 at 7 and 10 p.m. $74 and $89. 800-FOXWOODS, foxwoods.com.

Kevin Hart, hot off of hosting “Saturday Night Live” earlier this month, is at Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, with his “Irresponsible Tour,” 8 p.m. Dec. 30. $79 to $155. 888-226-7711, mohegansun.com.

The Best of Boston Comedy Festival series returns to the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main St., Old Saybrook, Dec. 29 and 30 at 8 p.m. Friday’s performers include Jim McCue, Andrew Meyer and Will Smalley. On Saturday, you can laugh with McCue again plus Dustin Chafin and Kevin Downey Jr. $25 to $30. 877-503-1286, katharinehepburntheater.org.

Jim McCue Jim McCue is part of the "Boston Comedy Festival" at The Kate Dec. 29 and 30. Jim McCue is part of the "Boston Comedy Festival" at The Kate Dec. 29 and 30. (Jim McCue)

Seven Angels Theatre, 1 Plank Road, Waterbury, has a longstanding tradition of New Year’s Eve comedy. This year’s slate includes Gianmarco Soresi, Ellen Karis, Mike Dugan and Joe Matarese. There are two shows: at 6:30 p.m. ($55) and 9:30 p.m. ($65, including appetizers and a midnight champagne toast.) 203-757-4676, sevenangelstheatre.org.

Another tradition is First Night of Funny at the Shubert, 247 College St., New Haven. This year the 8 p.m. Dec. 31 show features Eddie Brill, Mike Gaffney and Earl David Reed. $30 to $40. 203-562-5666, shubert.com.

Josh Blue has become a December regular at The Funny Bone comedy club at the Shoppes at Bucklands Hills, Manchester. Blue does two shows on Dec. 31, at 7 and 10 p.m. $25. 860-432-8600, hartford.funnybone.com.

The reliable statewide comedy purveyor Treehouse Comedy Productions has a couple of New Year’s events, including a 10 p.m. Dec. 31 show at Bobby V’s, 11 Schoephoester Road, Windsor Locks, with Jim David, Leighann Lord and Darren Rivera. $88 includes dinner and show. 203-230-8700, treehousecomedy.com.

Pinkalicious the Musical The national tour of "Pinkalicious the Musical" is at the Shubert in New Haven Dec. 29. The national tour of "Pinkalicious the Musical" is at the Shubert in New Haven Dec. 29. (Pinkalicious the Musical)

Pink Rules

“Pinkalicious: The Musical” is based on the popular series of children’s books, and has been a special success on its own. The show has run in New York for years, spurred countless local productions (including one at Playhouse on Park last year) and is constantly on tour. The national tour of “Pinkalicious: The Musical” is at the Shubert, 247 College St., New Haven for two performances Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then will return to Connecticut three months from now for two shows at Westport Playhouse on March 11. Tickets to the Shubert stop are $19 to $34. 203-562-5666, shubert.com.

Kate Huffman Kate Huffman's "I'm Too Fat for This Show" is at Sea Tea Comedy Theater Jan. 4 to 6. Kate Huffman's "I'm Too Fat for This Show" is at Sea Tea Comedy Theater Jan. 4 to 6. (Kate Huffman)

One Woman, 18 Roles

Kate Huffman’s solo comedy turn “I’m Too Fat for This Show” may seem like timely entertainment for those making New Year’s resolutions to lose a few pounds. But it’s deeper than that. Playing 18 different characters, first and foremost herself, Huffman dramatizes her own Obsessive Compulsive Disorder for comic effect in this revealing self-described “journey of a very young girl who stumbles upon a lifelong, nihilistic frenemy.”

Directed by Scout Durwood, “I’m Too Fat for This Show” was developed over a period of years and debuted in May at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Now on a national tour, Kate Huffman performs “I’m Too Fat for This Show” 7 p.m. Jan. 4 to 6 at Sea Tea Comedy Theater, 15 Asylum St., Hartford. $20. 860-578-4TEA, seateaimprov.com.