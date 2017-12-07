Stage Checklist: A Merry 'Mama D's' At Playhouse, Plus A Few 'Nutcrackers'

Playhouse on Park’s annual holiday revue “Mama D’s Christmas Stocking” turns Christmas traditions inside out.

For one thing, it’s rare to see dancers, actors and elves so scantily clad at this time of year. Director and choreographer Darlene “Mama D” Zoller oversees a sassy, scatalogical modern burlesque show. Last year’s edition featured a rap battle between Santa Claus and the biblical commandments-bearer Moses, a juggling Jesus Christ and lots of ribald comedy routines and sexy dance numbers.

“Mama D’s Christmas Stocking” has developed a passionate audience over the years, many of whom take advantage of the BYOB policy at this strictly adults-only affair.

“Mama D’s Christmas Stocking” strips and teases Dec. 15 to 31 at Playhouse on Park, 244 Park Road, West Hartford. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., with an added performance at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 and a special New Year’s Eve show lasting from 8 p.m. to midnight on Dec. 31 (with hors d’oeuvres and cocktails from 8 to 9:30 p.m., show at 9:30 p.m., a champagne cocktail at midnight and dancing until 1 a.m.). Tickets are $25; the New Year’s Eve event is $60. 860-523-5900, playhouseonpark.org.

The Bushnell The "Hip-Hop Nutcracker" plays Dec. 17 at the Bushnell. The "Hip-Hop Nutcracker" plays Dec. 17 at the Bushnell. (The Bushnell)

‘Nutcracker’ Rundown

This week’s renditions of Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet about a girl and her toothy wooden toy include:

Ballet Theatre Company’s version Dec. 14 to 17 at the University of St. Joseph’s Hoffman Auditorium (Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m., Sunday at 1 and 4:30 p.m., $25-$35, 1678 Asylum Ave., West Hartford, 860-570-0440, dancebtc.org).

A single performance of the Woodbury Ballet 4 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Palace Theatre (100 East Main St., Waterbury, $33-$53, palacetheaterct.org.

Nutmeg Ballet Dec. 16 and 17 at The Bushnell (two shows each day, at 12:30 and 4:30 p.m., $38 to $60, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford, nutmegconservatory.org);

The “Hip-Hop Nutcracker” with MC Kurtis Blow, also at The Bushnell (in the theater’s larger auditorium) at 4 p.m. on Dec. 17 ($19.50-$69.50, 860-987-5900, bushnell.org). “The Hip-Hop Nutcracker” is, obviously, a modern take on Tchaikovsky featuring projections, a DJ, an electric violinist, a dozen dancers and a bona fide 1980s hip-hop pioneer hosting the event: Kurtis Blow of “The Breaks” and “Basketball” fame.

And finally, CONNetic Dance again presents its “Nutcracker Suite and Spicy” on Dec. 15 to 17 at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art’s Aetna Theater in Hartford. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday, 2 p.m. Audience members encouraged to wear ugly Christmas sweaters to Sunday’s matinee, which will feature a live music opening and visit by Santa. $40. conneticdance.com and 860-251-9194.