A Stage Checklist: 'A Hunger Artist' At Hartbeat'; 'Swan Lake' At Shubert

‘A Hunger Artist’

“The Hunger Artist” is a trenchant short story by Franz Kafka about an entertainer whose “act” is that he fasts for days at a time. The tale is rife with metaphor, social satire and theatrical imagery.

“A Hunger Artist,” an acclaimed stage version of Kafka’s story by the New York-based ensemble Sinking Ship, is at Hartbeat Ensemble’s intimate Carriage House space, 360 Farmington Ave., Hartford, Feb. 1 to 4.

“A Hunger Artist” is performed by Jonathan Levin, written by Josh Luxenberg and directed by Joshua William Gelb. Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25, $20 for seniors and Let’s Go! Arts members, $15 for students. 860-548-9144 and hartbeatensemble.org.

The Swan Dies

“Swan Lake” is the one ballet besides “The Nutcracker” that everybody knows. When you see Looney Tunes cartoons mocking ballet, or see a bending sullen ballerina, the dying swan in “Swan Lake” is their reference point.

A lot more happens in Tchaikovsky’s four-act masterwork, however. The State Ballet Theatre of Russia brings its rendition, choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, to the Shubert, 247 College St., New Haven, for two performances, Feb. 1 and 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $39 to $59. 203-562-5666 and shubert.com.

State Ballet Theatre of Russia The State Ballet Theatre of Russia brings "Swan Lake" to the Shubert in New Haven Feb. 1 and 2. The State Ballet Theatre of Russia brings "Swan Lake" to the Shubert in New Haven Feb. 1 and 2. (State Ballet Theatre of Russia)

‘A Raisin In The Sun’

Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in the Sun” is an American classic. The play, about racial injustice on the south side of Chicago in the mid-20th century, was a sensation when it was first produced and continues to be done regularly. It got a boost in popularity a few years ago following the popularity of Bruce Norris’ Pulitzer-winning drama “Clybourne Park,” which uses “A Raisin in the Sun” as a jumping-off point for contemporary social and economic concerns.

The Bridgeport Theatre Company is staging “A Raisin in the Sun” Feb. 2 to 18 at Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. Brian Crook directs. Performances are Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 5 and 8:15 p.m. and Sunday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $23-$28. Tickets are $23 to $28. 203-576-1636 and dtcab.com.

Bridgeport Theatre Company Downtown Cabaret Theatre has "A Raisin in the Sun" Feb. 2 to 18. Downtown Cabaret Theatre has "A Raisin in the Sun" Feb. 2 to 18. (Bridgeport Theatre Company)

‘Once’ Again

National tours of the Irish pop musical “Once” made many stops in Connecticut. Now the performance rights to the show have trickled down to small theaters, and we can see how others will choose to stage this tense romantic comedy/drama. The musical is based on the 2007 film written and directed by John Carney, and includes the Oscar-winning song “Falling Slowly.” The music in the stage show is performed by the actors, in character. The show typically opens with an onstage musical jam session.

“Once” is at the Warner Theatre, 68 Main St., Torrington, from Feb. 3 to 11. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $19 to 27. 860-489-7180 and warnertheatre.org.