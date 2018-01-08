Topical Drama 'Office Hour' At Long Wharf

The Long Wharf Theatre is consistently good at finding new plays about timely social issues such as race relations and cultural differences. “Office Hour,” a new drama by Julia Cho, is about a teacher who becomes concerned about one of her students. He’s withdrawn and has written some scary, violent things.

Cho has brought her plays about disaffected youth to Long Wharf before. “BFE” was staged at the theater in 2005, followed by “Durango” in 2006.a

“Office Hour” is a co-production with Berkeley Repertory Theatre in California, whose Associate Director Lisa Peterson is directing it. The play has had other productions around the country, including one at New York’s Public Theater in November.a

The Long Wharf cast for “Office Hour” features Daniel Chung, Jackie Chung, Jeremy Kahn and Kerry Given. Thea theater has teamed with the gun-violence prevention organization Sandy Hook Promise for a series of awareness events, including Sandy Hook Promise representatives at talkbacks following matinee performances on Feb. 1 and 8 and discussions at various branches of New Haven Free Public Library on Jan. 9, 22 and 31.a

“Office Hour” runs Jan. 17 tharough Feb. 1 at the Long Wharf Theatre, 222 Sargent Dr., New Haven. Performances are Tuesday at 7 p.m.; Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m., with added performances Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.; Jan. 27, Feb. 3 and Feb. 10 at 3 p.m.: Jan. 28 at 7 p.m.; and Jan. 31 and Feb. 7 at 2 p.m.Tickets are $29 to $90. 203-787-4282 and longwharf.org.