'Skanks' Podcast Hosts At Mohegan, Funny Bone

Two of the hosts of the podcast “Legion of Skanks,” a show that claims to “consistently raise the bar on filth and depravity,” are in Connecticut Jan. 4 to 6, although at different clubs.

New York stand-up comic Luis J. Gomez is at the Comix Comedy Club, Mohegan Sun at 8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, with a second Saturday show at 10:30 p.m. $10. mohegansun.com

Besides “Legion of Skanks,” Gomez has been on comedy shows on NBC, TruTV and NBC Seeso, and is also active on Sirius Radio.

Funny Bone Big Jay Oakerson of the "Legion of Skanks" podcast is at the Funny Bone club in Manchester Jan. 4 to 6. Big Jay Oakerson of the "Legion of Skanks" podcast is at the Funny Bone club in Manchester Jan. 4 to 6. (Funny Bone)

ig Jay Oakerson is at the Funny Bone Comedy Club, 194 Buckland Hills Dr., Manchester. Oakerson has recorded a couple of comedy albums and recently had his own Comedy Central special, “Live at Webster Hall.” Oakerson’s doing five shows at the club: Thursday at 7:30 p.m., then Friday and Saturday at both 7:30 and 10 p.m. $17. 860-432-8600, funnybone.com.

“Legion of Skanks,” which revels in its own skankiness, is distributed by the GaS digital network and recorded live weekly at The Creek and The Cave, a comedy club on Long Island.