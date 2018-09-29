'The Roommate' Moves Into The Long Wharf

Connecticut audience know Jen Silverman from the premiere of her brazen Gothic update “The Moors” at Yale Repertory Theatre in 2016 and last year’s Connecticut Repertory Theatre production of her social media satire “That Poor Girl and How He Killed Her.”

Now we get to look at one of Silverman’s previous successes: “The Roommate,” about two middle-aged women who find themselves living together, starting a business and facing the consequences.

“The Roommate” opens the 2018-19 season at the Long Wharf Theatre, 222 Sargent Dr., New Haven, Oct. 10 through Nov. 4. The play will be directed by Mike Donahue, recalled hereabouts as the wunderkind who directed dazzling productions of “Peer Gynt,” “The Bacchae,” and “The Who’s Tommy” while he was a student at Yale School of Drama around a decade ago. Donahue directed the premiere of “The Roommate” at Actors Theatre of Louisville in Kentucky in 2015, then staged the play again last year for the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts.

At the Long Wharf, “The Roommate” will star Linda Powell, who appeared in the theater’s productions of “Our Town,” “A Doll’s House” and “King of Coons,” and Tasha Lawrence, who appeared in the Louisville premiere of the play and whose recent TV work includes “The Looming Tower.”

Performances are Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 and 7 p.m., with Wednesday matinees on Oct. 24 and 31. $30-$91.50. 203-787-4282, longwharf.org