Comedy Round-Up: Steven Wright At Foxwoods

The man who turned sluggish moping into hysterical high art, Steven Wright, returns to Foxwoods Resort Casino’s Fox Theater, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, for a night of riotously deadpan one-liners Sept. 8 at 8 p.m.

Wright has been playing Connecticut since the late ‘70s. His swift rise in the Boston comedy scene led to touring, a legendary debut on “The Tonight Show” which led to Johnny Carson inviting him back on the show just a week later, an Academy Award for his short film “The Appointments of Dennis Jennings” and dozens of TV and movie appearances (the most recent being the voice of Mel in “The Emoji Movie”).

Tickets are $48. 1-800-FOXWOODS, foxwoods.com