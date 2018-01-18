'Love Letters' At MTC In Norwalk; 'Field Guide' At Yale Rep

Connecticut grieved when A.R. Gurney died last year. The playwright had a home in Roxbury. He premiered more than a dozen of his WASP-laden dramas and romances at Westport Country Playhouse. One of his best known works, the epistolary drama “Love Letters,” premiered at New Haven’s Long Wharf Theatre in 1989.

“Love Letters” is being staged Jan. 26 through Feb. 11 at MTC, 509 Westport Ave., Norwalk. “Staged” can be an overstatement for this play, which consists of two actors sitting at a table reading letters to each other.

Given its simple setting and script-in-hand nature, “Love Letters” is often performed with casts that change frequently. MTC has lined up a different married couple of actors to play the roles for each of the show’s three weekends. Joanna Gleason (Broadway’s “Into the Woods”) and her husband Chris Sarandon (the movies “Dog Day Afternoon” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas”) perform the first weekend. Kirby Ward (Broadway’s “Never Gonna Dance”) and Beverly Ward (from the ensemble of “Anastasia” on Broadway) do the second. Scott Bryce (Craig Montgomery on “As the World Turns”) and MTC regular Jody Stevens perform the third and final weekend. Performances are Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 4 and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30-$55. 203-454-3883 and musictheatreofct.com.

Outstanding In Their Field

“Field Guide” is the last grand modern theatrical experiment from the unpredictable, mind-expanding Austin-based troupe Rude Mechs.

Rude Mechs has visited the Yale Repertory Theatre twice before, with the method-acting satire “The Method Gun” and the role-playing panorama “Now Now Oh Now.” The troupe’s new piece, “Field Guide,” is a world premiere, described variously as “a surreal hike” or a “physical meditation” based on the Dostoevsky novel “The Brothers Karamazov.” Rude Mechs shows can be deeply felt explorations of difficult social concepts and intellectual ideas, but they can also be very funny, and full of dazzling stage effects.

“Field Guide,” which definitely involves some snow and some intense acting, happens Jan. 26 through Feb. 17 at the Yale Repertory Theatre, 1120 Chapel St., New Haven. Performances are Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m., with an added preview performance Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. There is no 2 p.m. performance on Jan 27. Tickets are $44 to $90. 203-432-1234 and yalerep.org.

Vilanch and Gold Together

Bruce Vilanch and Judy Gold have both had serious comedy careers onstage and behind the scenes. Vilanch starred as Edna Turnblad in “Hairspray” on Broadway and was a regular on “Hollywood Squares,” but was also the head writer for the Oscars ceremony for years and has contributed jokes to countless TV specials. Gold had her own one-woman show, “25 Questions for a Jewish Mother,” and appeared off Broadway as Eleanor Roosevelt in “Clinton: The Musical,” but also served as a writer/producer on “The Rosie O’Donnell Show.”

Gold And Vilanch perform together on their “Big and Tall” tour, coming to the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge, Ridgefield, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. 203-438-5795 and ridgefieldplayhouse.org.