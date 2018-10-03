Live 'So You Think You Can Dance' Coming To Mohegan Sun

So you think you can see “So You Think You Can Dance” live in Connecticut? You happen to be right.

The long-running TV competition visits Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

“So You Think You Can Dance Live 2018” features the top 10 contestants from the series’ just-concluded 15th season, including winner Hannahlei Cabanilla, runner-up Jensen Arnold, Genessy Castillo (who came in third), hip-hop dancer Slavik Pustovoytov (fourth place) plus Evan DeBenedetto, Jay Jay Dixonbey, Magdalena Fialek, Darius Hickman, Chelsea Hough and Cole Mills. Also dancing: All-stars Lauren Froderman (the winner from the seventh season) and Cyrus “Glitch” Spencer (runner-up on season nine).

The 15th season, which ended Sept. 10, was notable for having fewer live elimination rounds than any other season. There were only 10 finalists this season; some years have had as many as 20. Mohegan Sun is only the second stop on the “So You Think You Can Dance Live 2018” tour, which will have over 40 stops between mid-October and early December. Tickets are $29 to $49. For more information: 888-226-7711 and mohegansun.com.