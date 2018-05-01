Connecticut Ballet's 'Russian Classics!' At Bushnell, Palace

Connecticut Ballet calls its spring concert “Russian Classics!” but also notes that two of these three classics have not been danced in Connecticut before. Old and famous, then, but perhaps new hereabouts.

The piece that Connecticut Ballet has danced before (back in 1997) is the landmark Russian ballet “Petrouchka,” with a score by Igor Stravinsky and the original 1911 choreography by Michel Fokine.

The evening also features composer Alexander Glazunov’s “Raymonda Variations,” with choreography devised over a century ago by the Russian dance legend Marius Petipa (1818-1910) and “Pulse,” which contemporary American choreographer Darrell Grand Moultrie has set to music by the multinational nu-jazz combo UFO.

Connecticut Ballet’s “Russian Classics!” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. May 11 at The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford (860-987-5900, bushnell.org), then at 7:30 p.m. May 12 and 1 p.m. May 13 at the Palace Theater, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford (203-325-4466, palacestamford.org). Tickets are $45 to $60 for the evening shows, $35 for the Sunday matinee. connecticutballet.org.