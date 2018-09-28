Phoenix's 'Rocky Horror' Haunts Two Theaters

The Phoenix Theatre Company has been a most reliable purveyor of the perverse seasonal treat “The Rocky Horror Show.”
The original stage version of the ghoulish counterculture spectacle that became the cult sensation “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” can be seen at 8 p.m. Oct. 11 to 13 at the Deep River Theater, 174 Main St., Deep River, then from Oct.18 to 27 (Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m.) at the Palace Theatre, 75 West Main St., Stafford Springs. Tickets are $22 to $26. Details at phoenixtheater.us.