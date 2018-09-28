BREAKING NEWS
CTNOW
Winners of CTNOW's 2018 Best of Hartford Readers' Poll
Arts & Theater

Phoenix's 'Rocky Horror' Haunts Two Theaters

Christopher Arnott
Contact Reportercarnott@courant.com

The Phoenix Theatre Company has been a most reliable purveyor of the perverse seasonal treat “The Rocky Horror Show.”

The original stage version of the ghoulish counterculture spectacle that became the cult sensation “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” can be seen at 8 p.m. Oct. 11 to 13 at the Deep River Theater, 174 Main St., Deep River, then from Oct.18 to 27 (Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m.) at the Palace Theatre, 75 West Main St., Stafford Springs. Tickets are $22 to $26. Details at phoenixtheater.us.

CT Haunted Houses And Halloween Happenings »

Copyright © 2018, CT Now
55°