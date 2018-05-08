New Musical 'Rock 'N' Roll Redemption' Debuts At Seven Angels

Who’s still on the short list of rock and roll stars who haven’t had a musical written about them? Dion DiMucci, who in September of 1961 introduced us to “Runaround Sue” and then two months later sang of going “around around around around around” as “The Wanderer.”

Dion is the subject of a new show titled “Rock ’n’ Roll Redemption” premiering May 17 through June 17 at Seven Angels Theatre, 1 Plank Road, Waterbury.

The musical (previously known under the working title “The Wanderer”) has a book by Charles Messina, whose New York comedy “A Room of My Own” was at Seven Angels in 2016. It’s a full-blown musical, with more than a dozen performers in its cast. Besides Dion, you’ll see portrayals of rock ‘n’ roll legends Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, The Big Bopper and, of course, DiMucci’s backing group The Belmonts.

“Rock ‘n’ Roll Redemption – The Story and the Music of Dion DiMucci” has performances Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., with an added Thursday matinee at 2 p.m. on June 7. Tickets are $45 to $60. 203-757-4676 and sevenangelstheatre.org.