A Summer Full Of Free Things To Do On The Riverfront

Riverfront Recapture is gearing up for a busy summer, with its usual variety of free activities on both banks of the Connecticut River and an added bonus of a few new events starting in June.

Returning To The Riverfront

Traditional free offerings include fitness classes three days a week all summer, plus food trucks, festivals, concerts and more. Here’s the lineup:

June 4 to Sept. 17, Riverbarre, a ballet-inspired workout, on Mondays, 6 to 7 p.m., Mortensen.

June 5 to Sept. 18, WIP Into Shape, a boot camp-style workout, Tuesdays, 6 to 7 p.m., Mortensen

June 6 to Sept. 19, Yoga Flow on the River with instructors from Hartford Sweat!, Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m., Mortensen.

June 8, July 20 and Aug. 24: Sunset screenings of family-friendly movies, starting at 8 p.m. at Charter Oak Landing. Titles still to be determined.

June 9: Summer Pops: Salute America, Great River Park, 7 to 9 p.m.

June 15, July 27 and Aug. 10: Pop-Up Improv, Mortensen Riverfront Plaza, 12:30 p.m. Improvisational comedy with Sea Tea Improv.

June 16: Riverfront Swing: Salute to the Big Bands, Great River Park, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Music by Simply Swing.

July 5 to Aug. 9: Sounds of Summer concert series, every Thursday at Great River Park at 6 p.m.

July 12 to 14: Riverfront Food Truck Festival, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza. On July 14, fireworks begin at 7 p.m.

July 21: Summer Pops: The Best of Broadway, with the Middletown Symphonic Band, 7 to 9 p.m. at Great River Park.

Aug. 4: Taste of the Caribbean & Jerk Festival, noon to 9 p.m., Mortensen Riverfront Plaza, with Caribbean cuisine and beverages, costumes, dance and music.

Courant file photo Taste of the Caribbean & Jerk Festival will be Aug. 4 at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza. Taste of the Caribbean & Jerk Festival will be Aug. 4 at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza. (Courant file photo)

Aug. 18: Dragon Boat & Asian Festival, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mortensen Riverfront Plaza.

Aug. 25: Summer Pops: Symphonic Soundtrack, with music from pop stars, stage shows and movies, 7 to 9 p.m., Great River Park.

Sept. 30: Head of the Riverfront: High school, collegiate and masters-level rowers compete 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza and Riverside Park.

Peter Casolino / Courant file photo Head of the Riverfront, a rowing competition, will be Sept. 30 at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza. In this photo, the Glastonbury High School girls compete in 2017. Head of the Riverfront, a rowing competition, will be Sept. 30 at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza. In this photo, the Glastonbury High School girls compete in 2017. (Peter Casolino / Courant file photo)

What’s New

On Tuesdays starting June 5, Dance Collective offers a contemporary dance class and choreographed demos beginning at 6 p.m. at Great River Park in East Hartford.

From June 21 to 24 at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza in Hartford, “Docking the Onrust” celebrates a replica of the ship sailed by Adriaen Block when he landed in Hartford in 1614. The ship will be docked at the Connecticut River Museum in Essex all summer and will venture up to Hartford each day of the four-day festival. Free dockside activities include an exhibit, cannon demonstrations and history, re-enactor and knot-tying stations. Cruises and tours of the ship cost extra.

Pim Van Hemmen / Courtesy Connecticut River Museum The Onrust, a replica of Adriaen Block's 1614-era vessel, will be docked in Hartford June 21 to 24. The Onrust, a replica of Adriaen Block's 1614-era vessel, will be docked in Hartford June 21 to 24. (Pim Van Hemmen / Courtesy Connecticut River Museum)

“Shakespeare Theater,” in which the Capital Classics Theatre Company performs works by The Bard, is scheduled for June 29 and July 20 at 12:30 p.m. at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza.

Nicole Battistone / Courtesy Capital Classics Capital Classics, seen here performing "Love's Labour's Lost" in 2017, will present "Shakespeare Theater" on the riverfront this summer. Capital Classics, seen here performing "Love's Labour's Lost" in 2017, will present "Shakespeare Theater" on the riverfront this summer. (Nicole Battistone / Courtesy Capital Classics)

“National Dance Day,” described as “a day of celebrating dance, in all its forms,” will take place on both sides of the river, at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza and Great River Park, on July 28 from 2 to 8 p.m.

Later in the summer at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza, a live theater production titled “Songs of the Silver Screen” is set for Aug. 22 from 8 to 9:30 p.m., and the Hartford Music Festival is slated for Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.. Both events are still in the planning stages, with details to be determined.