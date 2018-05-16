A Summer Full Of Free Things To Do On The Riverfront

Riverfront Recapture is gearing up for a busy summer, with its usual variety of free activities on both banks of the Connecticut River and an added bonus of a few new events starting in June.
Returning To The Riverfront
Traditional free offerings include fitness classes three days a week all summer, plus food trucks, festivals, concerts and more. Here’s the lineup:
June 4 to Sept. 17, Riverbarre, a ballet-inspired workout, on Mondays, 6 to 7 p.m., Mortensen.
June 5 to Sept. 18, WIP Into Shape, a boot camp-style workout, Tuesdays, 6 to 7 p.m., Mortensen
June 6 to Sept. 19, Yoga Flow on the River with instructors from Hartford Sweat!, Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m., Mortensen.
June 8, July 20 and Aug. 24: Sunset screenings of family-friendly movies, starting at 8 p.m. at Charter Oak Landing. Titles still to be determined.
June 9: Summer Pops: Salute America, Great River Park, 7 to 9 p.m.
June 15, July 27 and Aug. 10: Pop-Up Improv, Mortensen Riverfront Plaza, 12:30 p.m. Improvisational comedy with Sea Tea Improv.
June 16: Riverfront Swing: Salute to the Big Bands, Great River Park, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Music by Simply Swing.
July 5 to Aug. 9: Sounds of Summer concert series, every Thursday at Great River Park at 6 p.m.
July 12 to 14: Riverfront Food Truck Festival, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza. On July 14, fireworks begin at 7 p.m.
July 21: Summer Pops: The Best of Broadway, with the Middletown Symphonic Band, 7 to 9 p.m. at Great River Park.
Aug. 4: Taste of the Caribbean & Jerk Festival, noon to 9 p.m., Mortensen Riverfront Plaza, with Caribbean cuisine and beverages, costumes, dance and music.
Aug. 18: Dragon Boat & Asian Festival, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mortensen Riverfront Plaza.
Aug. 25: Summer Pops: Symphonic Soundtrack, with music from pop stars, stage shows and movies, 7 to 9 p.m., Great River Park.
Sept. 30: Head of the Riverfront: High school, collegiate and masters-level rowers compete 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza and Riverside Park.
What’s New
On Tuesdays starting June 5, Dance Collective offers a contemporary dance class and choreographed demos beginning at 6 p.m. at Great River Park in East Hartford.
From June 21 to 24 at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza in Hartford, “Docking the Onrust” celebrates a replica of the ship sailed by Adriaen Block when he landed in Hartford in 1614. The ship will be docked at the Connecticut River Museum in Essex all summer and will venture up to Hartford each day of the four-day festival. Free dockside activities include an exhibit, cannon demonstrations and history, re-enactor and knot-tying stations. Cruises and tours of the ship cost extra.
“Shakespeare Theater,” in which the Capital Classics Theatre Company performs works by The Bard, is scheduled for June 29 and July 20 at 12:30 p.m. at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza.
“National Dance Day,” described as “a day of celebrating dance, in all its forms,” will take place on both sides of the river, at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza and Great River Park, on July 28 from 2 to 8 p.m.
Later in the summer at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza, a live theater production titled “Songs of the Silver Screen” is set for Aug. 22 from 8 to 9:30 p.m., and the Hartford Music Festival is slated for Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.. Both events are still in the planning stages, with details to be determined.