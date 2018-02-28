‘Rhythm Of The Dance’ At Palace; 'The Irish…' Musical At Warner

In the wake of “Riverdance,” there were lots of pretenders to the Irish stepdance-spectacle throne. Only the strongest have remained.

Like “Riverdance,” “Rhythm of the Dance” has a loose theme that helps contain its diverse dance routines; in this case it’s “the journey of the Irish Celts throughout history.”

Like “Riverdance,” “Rhythm of the Dance” began in Europe — it was devised in 1998 by the National Dance Company of Ireland — then quickly moved on to international tours. It has brought rhythm and dance to Russia, China, India, Greece and even performed in Dollywood with Dolly Parton.

“Rhythm of the Dance” has visited Connecticut several times over the past 15 years. You can find it at the Palace Theater in Waterbury at 7:30 p.m. on March 14. Tickets are $42.50 to $63.50. 203-346-2000 and palacetheaterct.org.

‘The Irish...’

Besides “Riverdance” and its ilk, the Irish-friendly month of March often brings productions of “The Irish…And How They Got That Way.” The show is a lively history of Irish culture in the United States, scripted by Frank McCourt (the schoolteacher who became the bestselling memoirist of “Angela’s Ashes”) and scored with such pop standards as “Who Threw the Overalls in Mrs. Murphy’s Chowder,” “I’ll Take You Home Again, Kathleen” and U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.” The Warner Stage Company is doing “The Irish…And How They Got That Way” March 10 to 18 at the Warner Theatre’s Nancy Marine Studio space, 82 Main St., Torrington. Tickets are $27. Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. 860-489-7180 at warnertheatre.org.