'Priscilla Queen Of The Desert' At Downtown Cabaret

It was inevitable that the 1994 Australian movie “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” would become a musical. It contains all the ingredients necessary for modern musical theater, including drag queens and a love of Abba.

The musical version was concocted in Australia in 2006, ran for two years in London’s West End and came to Broadway in 2011. Various tours have played around the world for the past five years. The performance rights have also trickled down to small theaters.

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre is staging this empowering road trip musical — scored with disco hits such as “It’s Raining Men” and “Boogie Wonderland” — from April 27 through May 20. Performances are Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 5 and 8:15 p.m. and Sunday at 6 p.m. Tickets are $28 to $33. 203-576-1636 and mycabaret.org.