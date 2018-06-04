Arts & Ideas Kicks Off First Week With Strong Woman, Rapper Whodini

The 2018 International Festival of Arts & Ideas kicks off in and around downtown New Haven June 9 and continues through June 23. The festival has a pronounced theme this year: immigration. The issue is explored through performances, lectures, art exhibits, workshops and discussions. The festival has always taken the “international” part of its title seriously.

Here are some key events for Arts & Ideas 2018’s first week:

Thursday, June 7

A Town Hall discussion on “Exploring Citizenship: Arts as a Gate Opener,” 5:30 p.m. at New Haven Free Public Library, 133 Elm St., New Haven. Free.

Friday, June 8

An opening ceremony for the citywide display of gigantic portraits of immigrants by Joe Standart, 6 p.m. on New Haven Green. Free.

Arts & Ideas Strong Lady Betty Brawn performs June 9 and 10 on New Haven Green. Strong Lady Betty Brawn performs June 9 and 10 on New Haven Green. (Arts & Ideas)

Saturday, June 9

A celebration of New Haven’s Dixwell neighborhood, held not in that neighborhood but on New Haven Green, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with live music and dance, drill teams and children’s activities. Free.

Street performer Betty Brawn, aka The Strong Lady, tears books in half and snaps chains on New Haven Green at 1 and 3 p.m. Free.

“On the Green: Live Interactive Theater” presented by Theatre of the Oppressed NYC and New Haven’s own Survivors of Society Rising June 9 at 3 and 5 p.m. on New Haven Green.

Live music on the Green by Movimento Cultural (June 9 at 1 p.m.), Manny James (4 pm.) and Elan Trotman with Rohn Lawrence (6 p.m.). Free.

Arts & Ideas Las Cafeteras headlines a New Haven Green concert June 10. Las Cafeteras headlines a New Haven Green concert June 10. (Arts & Ideas)

Sunday, June 10

The Strong Lady returns to tear more stuff up, at noon and 4 p.m. on New Haven Green. Free.

Timothy Snyder (“On Tyranny”) discusses his latest book “The Road to Unfreedom: Russia, Europe, America” 1:30 p.m. at the Yale University Art Gallery, 1111 Chapel St., New Haven. Free.

A free 6 p.m. concert on New Haven Green featuring the Grammy-winning female mariachi band Flor de Toloache and East L.A.’s folk/dance/spoken word act Las Cafeteras. Free.

Arts & Ideas The Coastal Reeds perform June 12, one of many acts in the "Altar'd Spaces" series held at churches on or near New Haven Green. The Coastal Reeds perform June 12, one of many acts in the "Altar'd Spaces" series held at churches on or near New Haven Green. (Arts & Ideas)

Tuesday, June 12

A free noon dance performance of Elm City Dance Collective (“If You Knew You Then”) and Luis Antonio Productions (“Escapade”).

Free music performances on New Haven Green by Voci Angelica Trio (at noon) and The Funky Dawgz Brass Band (6:30 p.m.)

The Elm Shakespeare Company Teen Troupe performing scenes from “The Merchant of Venice” 1:15 p.m. on New Haven Green. Free.

Indoor performances at the churches on or near New Haven Green, part of the “Altar’d Spaces” series, include The Coastal Reeds in Trinity Church at 7:30 p.m. and Elegant Primates in First & Summerfield Church at 8:45 p.m. Tickets are $10.

“Radicals in Miniature,” a storytelling and music performance piece created by playwright Ain Gordon and percussionist Josh Quillen, in which they discuss memorable figures from the late 20th century New York underground arts scene and other mysterious realms. 8 p.m. in the Iseman Theater, 1156 Chapel St., New Haven. Tickets are $35 and $55.

Paula Court Percussionist Josh Quillen in the storytelling event "Radicals in Miniature" Percussionist Josh Quillen in the storytelling event "Radicals in Miniature" (Paula Court)

Wednesday, June 13

“Text & Textile: The Literature and Song of Resistance,” readings of texts from the 19th and 20th century regarding textile workers, mill workers, seamstresses and others. Free.

The German/Swiss chorus Ensemble Cantissimo performs 8 p.m. in Morse Recital Hall, College St., New Haven, as part of the Yale International Choral Festival. Tickets are $35.

“The Dragon King!,” a puppet show for children by Tanglewood Marionettes, 1:15 p.m. on New Haven Green.

The second and final performance of “Radicals in Miniature” 8 p.m. at the Iseman Theater, 1156 Chapel St., New Haven.

A free concert by influential ‘80s rapper Whodini at 6:30 p.m. on New Haven Green.

This is just a fraction of the dozens of Arts & Ideas events. There are also bike and walking tours, activism workshops, art exhibits, talks and other events. A complete schedule is available in booklet form at the festival’s information booth on New Haven Green, or online at artidea.org.