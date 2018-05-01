'Polkadots' At Playhouse On Park

‘Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical” is an allegory about segregation and dealing with prejudice. The story, which is also about friendship and being accepted by one’s peers, concerns an 8-year-old polka-dotted character named Lily who moves to a “Squares Only” town.

“Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical” has a book by Melvin Tunstall III, music by Greg Borowsky and Douglas Lyons and lyrics by Lyons.

Douglas Lyons, who attended Career High School in New Haven and the University of Hartford’s Hartt School, is also credited with the original concept of “Polkadots.” He was inspired by the real-life struggles of the Little Rock Nine, the African-American students in Arkansas who desegregated a previously all-white school in 1957.

“Polkadots” premiered at the Ivoryton Playhouse in 2016. The show has since been staged throughout the country, including in New York City. A soundtrack album was released last year. Lyons’ latest musical, “Five Points” (co-created with Ethan Pakchar and Harrison David Rivers) was given a reading at Goodspeed Musicals’ Festival of New Musicals in January. The composer/lyricist (who has also been a Broadway performer) taught a youth theater class at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford last year. Now the theater is doing his “Polkadots,” with Lyons consulting on the production.

“Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical” runs May 12 to 20 at Playhouse on Park, 244 Park Road, West Hartford. Performances are May 12, 13 and 20 at both 1 and 4 p.m., May 16 at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., May 18 at 10 a.m. and May 19 at 10 a.m., 1 and 4 p.m. The 10 a.m. shows on May 18 and 19 are sensory-friendly. Tickets are $18, $16 for students, seniors and Let’s Go Arts members. 860-523-5900, playhouseonpark.org.