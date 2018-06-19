Goodspeed To Stage Dickens' Tale Of Downtrodden 'Oliver Twist'

‘Please sir, I want some more.” That’s the phrase that sets “Oliver Twist” in motion. It proclaims the title character’s innocence, his politeness, his meekness, his forthrightness and, not least, his hunger.

The novel by Charles Dickens — the same superstar scribe of the Victorian era who gave us “A Christmas Carol,” Nicholas Nickleby” and “Great Expectations”— was turned into a musical in 1960 by the British songwriter and playwright Lionel Bart. It became a worldwide hit; the original Broadway cast, featuring future Monkee Davy Jones, performed on the “The Ed Sullivan Show” the same night as The Beatles. Revivals have been a regular occurrence, though that hasn’t always translated to tours. The last major production of “Oliver!” in Connecticut was a 2004 tour that visited The Bushnell. Before that, there was an innovative 1997 co-production between the Oakdale in Wallingford and the North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly, Mass.

Now the Goodspeed Opera House has taken up this tale of a downtrodden tyke and his adventures picking pockets and witnessing crimes on the streets of London. TheaterWorks honcho Rob Ruggiero, who has directed regularly at Goodspeed for around a decade now, helms this tricky show, which requires highly skilled character actors, a large group of unruly children and a wardrobe of greatcoats and top hats.

Elijah Rayman stars as young Oliver, Donald Corren has been enlisted to play the gnarly criminal Fagin, Brandon Andrus is the evil Bill Sikes, EJ Zimmerman (seen earlier this season as Christmas Eve in “Avenue Q” at Playhouse on Park) is the long-suffering Nancy who sings “As Long As He Needs Me,” Gavin Swartz from Broadway’s “Matilda” is the Artful Dodger, Jamie LaVerdiere (John Adams in “1776” last year at CT Rep) doubles as the gentlemen Mr. Sowerberry and Dr. Grimwig … plus there’s a whole city’s worth of other Dickensian folks. A new Goodspeed youth theater program is being used to train the many child performers.

OLIVER! runs at the Goodspeed Opera House, 6 Main St., East Haddam, from June 29 through Sept. 8. Performances are Wednesday at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 and 6:30 p.m.; with Sunday evening performances at 6:30 p.m. through July 29; and Thursday matinees at 2 p.m. starting Aug. 2. Tickets are $29-$79. 860-873-8668, goodspeed.org.