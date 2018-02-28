'Million Dollar Quartet' At The Bushnell

‘Million Dollar Quartet” has been so popular for the last few years — off Broadway, on Broadway, on numerous national tours and most recently in the regional theater realm — that the word “million” no longer just refers to the value of the assembled talent in this based-on-fact rock and roll fable. “Million” also means how many times we think we’ve seen it.

The show dramatizes, with dozens of classic early rock and roll hits, a night in 1956 when Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley all jammed at Sun Studios in Memphis. All of them face crossroads in their careers.

The latest “Million Dollar Quartet” to hit Connecticut is a one-night stop by a national tour at 7:30 p.m. March 8 at The Bushnell, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. Taylor Gray plays Lewis, Austin Hohnke is Perkins, Peter Oyloe is Cash, Daniel Durston is Presley and Luke Darnell is Sun Records founder Sam Phillips (the show’s narrator). The tour is directed by Susanne Boulle, and began with a monthlong run last year at the Barter Theatre in Virginia. Tickets for the Bushnell stop are $22.50 to $89.50. 860-987-5900 and bushnell.org.