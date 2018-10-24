UConn Hosting Holographic Concert Of Opera Singer Maria Callas

The magic of holograms brings opera singer Maria Callas to life for “Callas in Concert” Nov. 8 at Jorgensen Auditorium, 2132 Hillside Road on the UConn campus in Storrs.

Callas was one of the greatest opera singers of the 20th century. Her legendary temper, her torrid romances, her rivalries, her jealousies, and her oversized ego helped shape many of the stereotypes we associate with opera divas. Callas has been the subject of the biopic “Callas Forever” by Franco Zeffirelli, the hit Broadway play “Master Class” by Terrence McNally, and the outrageous off-Broadway satire “Galas” by Charles Ludlam.

“Callas in Concert” is a 105-minute re-creation of a Maria Callas concert, featuring a holographic image of the diva — singing arias from composers including Rossini, Gounod, Verdi, Bizet, Catalani, Bellini — accompanied by a live orchestra. The show was created by BASE Holograms, the company that has also devised a holographic Roy Orbison concert.

On Nov. 7, UConn hosts a free panel discussion titled “Why don’t we die in the digital age?: A dialogue about technology, bodies, death, holograms and Maria Callas,” Nov. 7 at 4:30 p.m. in the UConn Humanities Institute Conference Room on the fourth floor of the school’s Babbidge Library, 369 Fairfield Way, Storrs. Tickets to “Callas in Concert” are $15 to $45. 860-486-4226 and jorgensen.uconn.edu.