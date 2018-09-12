A Scaled-Down 'Man of La Mancha' At Westport Playhouse

‘Man of La Mancha” is the latest classical musical to be scaled down for a smaller orchestra, a smaller cast and a more intimate presentation by adventurous director Mark Lamos at the Westport Country Playhouse Sept. 25 through Oct. 13.

Previously, Lamos has staged “She Loves Me,” “Into the Woods” and “Camelot” in Westport.

“Man of La Mancha” is a lively adaptation of portions of the epic comic novel “Don Quixote,” blended with biographical details about its author Miguel de Cervantes.

The Westport production of “Man of La Mancha” has a cast of 14, led by Philip Hernandez as Cervantes/Don Quixote, Gisela Adisa as Aldonza/Dulcinea and Tony Manna as Sancho Panza. Performances are Tuesday at 7 p.m.; Wednesday at 2 and 8 p.m.; Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $70. 888-927-7529 and westportplayhouse.org.