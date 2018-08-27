New Bess Wohl Play, “Make Believe,” Opens Hartford Stage Season

Connecticut got reacquainted with playwright Bess Wohl a year ago, when her meditative, virtually wordless drama/comedy “Small Mouth Sounds” played the Long Wharf Theatre as part of the off-Broadway hit’s national tour.

Now Hartford Stage (50 Church St., Hartford) is unveiling a brand new, equally daring Bess Wohl play, “Make Believe,” Sept. 6-30. It’s about latchkey kids of the ‘80s and what they’re like when they grow up. Each of the four characters is portrayed by two actors — a child and an adult. For example, young R.J. Vercellone and veteran off-Broadway actor Brad Heberlee (both pictured here) play Carl.

Hartford Stage Brad Herberlee plays Adult Carl in "Make Believe" at Hartford Stage Sept. 6-30. Brad Herberlee plays Adult Carl in "Make Believe" at Hartford Stage Sept. 6-30. (Hartford Stage)

“Make Believe” is directed by Jackson Gay, who like Wohl is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama. Gay has directed numerous shows at the Yale Repertory Theatre, including “The Moors” and “These Paper Bullets!”

Performances of “Make Believe” are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., with a Wednesday matinee at 2 p.m. on Sept. 26, Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. on Sept 15 and 29, and Sunday evening performances Sept. 9 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25-$90. 860-527-5151, hartfordstage.org.