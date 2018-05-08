Hartford Symphony's Love Stories At The Bushnell

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra has regularly turned to Broadway musicals for its concert content. On May 19 at 7:30 p.m. in The Bushnell’s Mortensen Hall, the affectionate topic is “Love on Broadway.” The guest vocalists are three sets of married couples, all of whom have appeared in Broadway shows.

The co-starring couples are Rebecca Covington Webber (“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” whom you’ll also recognize from the just-finished Long Wharf run of “Crowns”); and Donald E. Webber Jr. (who has played Alexander Hamilton, among other roles, in “Hamilton” on Broadway); Juliette Trafton (the off-Broadway revival of “The Fantasticks”) and Stephen Trafton (“Les Miserables”); and Liz Larsen (“Beautiful,” “Hairspray”) and Sal Viviano (“The Full Monty”).

“Love on Broadway” is a concert of love songs. The HSO is planning to play selections from “West Side Story,” “Once,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Wicked” and other romantic musicals.

Adam Boyles conducts. The Bushnell is at 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford. Tickets are $25-$66. 860-987-5900 and hartfordsymphony.org.