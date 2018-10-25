Drag Diva Lady Bunny Bringing 'Pig In A Wig' To TheaterWorks For One Night

Lady Bunny founded the fabulous Wigstock Festival, a hallowed LGBTQ gathering that marked the end of summer in New York City from the mid-’80s the early ‘00s. Wigstock was magically revived just last month after years of dormancy.

But the unstoppable and incorrigible Lady Bunny is more than just a wig. She had a disco hit with the resplendent “Take Me Up High.” She’s a club DJ. She writes and records vicious song parodies. She writes. She struts.

Mostly Lady Bunny epitomizes the style of catty swagger that has been emulated by drag queens for the past several decades, as exemplified by her position as “Dean of Drag” on the Logo TV series “RuPaul’s Drag U.”

The drag diva brings her latest solo show “Pig in a Wig” to TheaterWorks, 233 Pearl St., Hartford as a one-night special event Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. The show, described as “raunchy pop parodies, a spoof of “Laugh-In,” scandalous videos, over-the-top costumes and enormous wigs,” is being co-presented by TheaterWorks (which had a hit with Matthew Lopez’s drag-queen comedy “The Ballad of Georgia McBride” last year) and Sky Casper, a production company specializing in LGBTQ events.

Tickets to “Pig in a Wig” are $40; $65 includes a VIP reception with Lady Bunny. 860-527-7838, theaterworkshartford.org.