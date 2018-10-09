Impractical Jokers Coming To Foxwoods

The 21st century hidden-camera prank show “Impractical Jokers” spawned a live stage show several years, which has gone through several different editions. There was the “Where’s Larry?” tour, the “Santiago Sent Us” tour and now the brand-new “Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour,” which lands at Foxwoods Resort Casino for four shows Oct. 19 and 20.

While the show is based around impromptu acts of comedy inflicted upon unsuspecting passers-by, the live shows are more of a celebration of the series and its stars, with video clips, improvised introductions and a few dares and challenges.

All four of the series’ titular jokers — Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano, known collectively as The Tenderloins — are on the tour, bantering with each other and reliving some of the series’ greatest hits. Many of the routines lean towards the irreverent or scatalogical, so the show carries a “for ages 16 and over” parental discretion recommendation.

“Impractical Jokers, Starring The Tenderloins — The Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour” is at Foxwoods Grand Theater, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, for four performances: Oct. 19 at 7 and 9:55 p.m. and Oct. 20 at 6 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $58 to $80.75.