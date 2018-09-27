The Illusionists Bringing Their Magic To The Palace

‘The Illusionists” is an internationally touring multi-magician spectacle that shorthands its performers with such intriguing nicknames as The Manipulator, The Inventor, The Mentalist, The Daredevil, The Trickster, The Deductionist (shouldn’t that be Deducer”?) and, lest you forget the show’s title, The Grand Illusionist.

The Illusionists have visited Connecticut numerous times, including stops at The Bushnell, Oakdale and Stamford Palace theaters. The show has also appeared on Broadway, which allows the Waterbury Palace — where this prestigious pack of prestidigitators performs three shows Oct. 13 and 14. Performances are Friday at 5 and 8 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. Tickets are $52.50 to $90.50. 203-346-2000, palacetheaterct.org.