Iliza, the 2008 “Last Comic Standing” winner who has hosted a TV dating show, a game show and a talk show, brings her “Elder Millennial Tour” (she’s 35) to Foxwoods Resort Casino’s Fox Theater, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, Sept. 21 at 8 p.m.

Iliza created the series “Forever 31” in 2016, released a humor book, “Girl Logic,” last year, and “Elder Millennial” has already aired as a TV special.

Tickets for the Foxwoods appearance are $31 and $41. 800-FOXWOODS, foxwoods.com.