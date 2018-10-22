Comedian Howie Mandel Doing His Stand-Up At Foxwoods

Howie Mandel has been bringing his stand-up show to Connecticut since the late 1970s. During those decades he also became a ubiquitous presence on TV — first as a voice on the “Muppet Babies” cartoon, then as Dr. Wayne Fiscus in “St. Elsewhere,” through his quasi-autobiographical animated series “Bobby’s World,” a 1998 talk show and the game show “Deal or No Deal.” For nine seasons now he’s been a judge of “America’s Got Talent.”

He’s hard to escape. This is the man who memorably said “People who annoy people are the luckiest people in the world.”

Howie Mandel’s brings his standup to Foxwoods’ Fox Theater, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket at 8 p.m. on Nov. 2. Tickets are $52 ti $78. 800-FOXWOODS, foxwoods.com.