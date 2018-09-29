Williamson Directing 'Henry V' At Hartford Stage

Hartford Stage has done a Shakespeare play, directed by Darko Tresnjak, every year since he became artistic director.

This year is different. There will be a Shakespeare play, but instead of Tresnjak, Hartford Stage Associate Artistic Director Elizabeth WIlliamson will direct. Williamson is the versatile dramaturg, director and theater administrator who directed “Seder” and “Cloud 9” for Hartford Stage last year and was heavily involved in the theater’s season-opening premiere of Bess Wohl’s “Make Believe.”

Of the seven Shakespeare shows Tresnjak has done, none of them have come from the subset of the Bard’s work known as the “history plays.” There are 10 of those, which use the stories of actual British kings to explore themes of leadership, heroism and maturity.

“Henry V,” which chronicles events leading up to the 15th century Battle of Agincourt, runs Oct. 11 through Nov. 11 at Hartford Stage, 50 Church St., Hartford. The production is staged in the round (for only the second time in Hartford Stage history), has a contemporary feel (no fancy Elizabethan costumes) and stars Stephen Louis Grush as Henry, with a 14-actor ensemble handling all the other roles.

Performances are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., with other 2 p.m. matinees on Oct. 24 and Nov. 3 and 10, and Sunday evening performances at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 and 28. Tickets are $25 to $90. 860-527-5151, hartfordstage.org.