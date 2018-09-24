CT Rep Takes On 'Grapes Of Wrath'

The classic 1939 John Steinbeck novel “The Grapes of Wrath” became an award-winning stage play in 1988, adapted by Frank Galati for the ensemble-based Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago. It’s an excellent choice for CT Repertory Theatre, which teams the students in its graduate and undergraduate acting programs with professional actors in a run of the show Oct. 4 to 14 at the Harriet S. Jorgensen Theatre in Storrs.

“The Grapes of Wrath” has more than two dozen people in its cast. The Equity professionals are Joe Jung as Casey, Johanna Leister as Granma and Dale AJ Rose as Granpa. Gary English, the founding artistic director of CT Rep, returns to direct.

Steinbeck’s book concerns the Joad family, who leave their impoverished Oklahoma Dust Bowl homestead during the Depression and head west for an uncertain future. Performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees Oct. 13 and 14. $10 to $35. 860-486-2113 and crt.uconn.edu.