Family Drama 'Good Children' Premieres At CT Rep

Tracy Thorne’s contemporary drama “Good Children” is set in a “a society where the secrets of the past are closely guarded,” and a young man named Val learns some of those secrets about his own family. The playwright is also a novelist and an actor.

Performed by UConn students and directed by Michael Bradford, “Good Children” has its premiere at Connecticut Repertory Theatre’s Studio Theatre, 802 Bolton Road on the UConn campus in Storrs from Oct. 25 through Nov. 4. Performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees on Nov. 3 and 4. Tickets are $10-$33. 203-486-2113, crt.uconn.edu.