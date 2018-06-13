Gilbert Gottfried Bringing His Crazed Comedy To The Kate

He squints his eyes. He knows no boundaries. In other media, he has portrayed a parrot (in Disney’s “Aladdin”) and a duck (in old insurance company ads). He co-hosts his own “Amazing Colossal Podcast,” interviewing renowned and obscure pop culture icons and spreading disturbing anecdotes about Danny Thomas, Milton Berle and Cesar Romero.

On a stand-up stage, Gilbert Gottfried remains unbeatable, as is well-documented in the classic crass-comedy compendium “The Aristocrats” from 2005. He was the sole subject of another documentary, “Gilbert,” last year.

The rasping, hooting, cursing, crazed and extremely amusing Gilbert Gottfried performs at 8 p.m. on June 15 at The Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center, 300 Main St., Old Saybrook. Tickets are $34. 860-510-0453 and katharinehepburntheater.org.