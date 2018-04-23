'The Full Monty' Plays A Week At The Warner

Those who love David Yazbek’s current Broadway hit “The Band’s Visit” might want to check out his first — and very different — musical, “The Full Monty.” It’s based on the 1997 movie about six unemployed steel workers who become male strippers. Songs include “Scrap,” “The Goods,” “Man” and “It’s a Woman’s World.”
“The Full Monty” is undressed May 5 to 13 at the Warner Theatre, 68 Main St., Torrington. Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $19- $27. 860-489-7180 and warnertheatre.org